Miami, FL

Dania Beach Nursing Home Evacuated After Facility Loses Power

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A nursing home in Dania Beach had to be evacuated after the facility lost power in sections of the building on Friday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire & Rescue units were at The Residence, located in the 150 block of Stirling Road helping to move residents.

BSO said the facility has 113 residents and lost power at around 12:30 p.m. to part of the building.

Fire-Rescue began moving patients that did not have air conditioning to areas with it.

About 13 residents who are COVID positive and had been in isolation had to be transferred to Memorial Hospital in Hollywood.

At least one patient was in distress, according to authorities.
Power was restored to the facility later in the afternoon.

A resident said the power was out for close to 3 hours.

Officials said the power outage was caused by a tree that fell on power lines.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma knocked out the electricity at Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, and authorities attributed as many as 12 resident deaths to sweltering conditions in the building.

The deaths and an evacuation of the facility drew national media coverage.

The deaths prompted the Florida Legislature to require nursing homes to have backup power.

State Senator Gary Farmer, who helped architect the legislation, offered a stern warning to those in charge, “Get compliant! You’re dealing with the most frail, most vulnerable residents of the state of Florida. You’re dealing with our parents, grandparents, our loved ones.”

