Venice Film Festival 2021: Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve, Pedro Almodovar, and Paolo Sorrentino Lead Outstanding Lineup
With 73 films and one television show (featuring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain) set to debut, back-to-back Academy Award winners spearheading the jury, prominent Hollywood actors showcasing their freshmen directorial efforts, and finally the global opening of one Denis’ Villeneuve’s Dune, the Venice Film Festival 2021 is not taking any prisoners. Running 1-11 September after the pandemic-subdued edition in 2020, this year promises a grandiose, albeit still COVID-cautious, event. The event traditionally combines head-turning household names with exposure for younger artists hoping for their moment of glory.www.popmatters.com
