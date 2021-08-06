Cancel
Adair County, MO

Adair County Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated

By Caelan McGee
ktvo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department announced 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest amount since January 6, 2020. With the Delta variant causing a surge in cases, local health experts are urging residents to get the vaccine. "We're certainly trying to encourage people that are...

