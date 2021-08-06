Adair County Health Department urges residents to get vaccinated

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,853 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include six in the southeast part of the county, three in the southwest part of the county, and two in the northeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the CDC's level of community transmission for the county has decreased from substantial to moderate. The county's seven-day average infection rate (2.9%) and number of people in quarantine (303) have increased, while the number of hospitalizations (4) and active cases (57) remain unchanged. Along with the county's 57 active cases, 5,687 have recovered and 109 have died. As of Tuesday, 165,287 tests have been administered, and there have been 159,434 negative test results.