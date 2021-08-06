Cancel
Restaurants

“Legendary craft cocktail bar the Gibson has set the long-anticipated reopening date for Friday, August 13”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Legendary craft cocktail bar the Gibson has set the long-anticipated reopening date for Friday, August 13, 2021. The pre-Prohibition style speakeasy will return to its original location after an almost year-long closure due to COVID-19. Customers can expect a menu of favorite Gibson original cocktails from throughout the 12 year history, in addition to the usual offerings of pristinely-made classics.

www.popville.com

Eric Hilton
#Cocktail Bar#Cocktails#Food Drink
