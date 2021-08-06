“Legendary craft cocktail bar the Gibson has set the long-anticipated reopening date for Friday, August 13”

I know I am in good hands when one of the first things co-founder Marcelino Ali says to me is, “Where I’m from, it’s all about hospitality.” So credit is in part owed to Batroun, a coastal city in Northern Lebanon, but the mood, atmosphere, and alchemy going on at Marcelino’s Boutique Bar are also the product of award-winning international mixologist Refaat Ghostine and co-founder Basil Badawi, whose vision is to create “a destination where one can relax…a sanctuary where one can be whoever [they] wish to be.”