Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rear Motor Too Complex For Munro: Video

fordauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on disassembling and examining a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for weeks now. So far, that process has included checking out the Mach-E’s undercarriage, frunk area, door assembly, rear cargo area, pillars, front end, seats, battery pack, suspension, thermal system (including a deep dive into its heating and cooling), battery tray, voltage system, instrument panel, and bare body, as well as comparing its engineering to its rivals and conducting a thorough battery analysis. Now, Munro’s latest video takes a much closer look at the Mach-E rear motor.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#The Motor#Munro Associates Inc#Youtuber Sandy Munro#Ice#Vw#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Your Ford Raptor Is Too Small—Meet the MegaRexx MegaRaptor

The brains at MegaRexx Trucks apparently thought the Ford Raptor was just too small, too vanilla of a truck. Tires? Too small. Engine? Who needs spark plugs? Body lines? Those need some fiberglass. The goal for the MegaRexx MegaRaptor was to fit 46-inch tires under a heavy duty, diesel-powered Ford platform and outfit the truck with a lifted suspension, body armor, and loads of custom fiberglass work to round it out. Here's how it happens.
Businesscarthrottle.com

What Does Ford Want The ‘Skyline’ Name For?

Ford has sought to trademark ‘Skyline’, which could hint at a future vehicle with that name. Skyline. To car guys and girls it pretty much means only one thing - Nissan’s iconic coupe and saloon models that have spanned over half a century. But now Ford has filed a trademark for the Skyline moniker, so it looks like the Blue Oval may be planning to use the name for an upcoming model.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A New Camaro Has an Engine Too Powerful for Public Roads

If you can't beat the system, cheat it until it learns better. After 70 years of pumping out the most iconic American muscle cars, General Motors has outdone itself by cramming a colossal V8 engine under the hood of its renowned COPO Camaro for 2022, according to a recent blog post on the automaker's official website.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Already Messed Up With The New Mustang Mach 1

If you live in Australia and are among the first to order the new Ford Mustang Mach 1, you might be getting some cash back from the automaker. The Blue Oval has reportedly been offering about 700 of the pony cars to customers in the Land Down Under with a starting price of $83,365. Aussies gladly shelled out that kind of cash to grab a car Ford has been billing as the “most track-focused Mustang” it’s ever made, but there’s a big problem.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
CarsFOXBusiness

Ford made a $1.8 million Mustang mistake

When you make a list, it's good to check it twice. Ford is offering 450 Australian Mustang Mach 1 buyers $4,040 each after an error was discovered in the car's marketing material that promised features it doesn't have. According to Car Advice, the promotional brochure said the Mach 1 was...
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Hear the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 supercar before it's revealed

Something wicked-sounding this way comes. Chevrolet has confirmed the imminent arrival of the 2023 Corvette Z06, a higher performance version of the Corvette than the Stingray that's currently on sale. A teaser video released on social media says it will be revealed this fall and offers a taste of its...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R With 250 Miles Up For Grabs

Low-mile Ford Mustang models from various generations have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork in recent months, including this 1993 SVT Cobra with 16 miles on the clock and this 109-mile 2007 Shelby GT500. Now, we have yet another stellar, barely-used pony car that’s surfaced for sale, and it’s this 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R with 250 miles that’s currently up for grabs at Cars & Bids.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Do You Think This 1973 Ford F-250 Is a Screaming Deal or a Total Ripoff?

We used to literally trip over these trucks in fields and farms all over the country. Unless it was a short-bed or stepside bed, you'd be hard-pressed to find an old Ford dentside long-bed pickup being sold for more than $2,500. Heck, we've walked away from a few really complete and clean examples that were selling for under $800, and that was less than 10 years ago. But today ain't 10 years ago, and now the prices on these classic Ford pickups have gone vertical, with most asking prices up there in the thin air.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Looks Properly Small In Family Photo With Ranger, F-150

By now, you've seen plenty of photos and videos featuring the new Ford Maverick. If you follow Motor1.com regularly, you've seen an early comparison to the Ranger when Maverick was still a camouflaged prototype. We also shared a sketched profile comparison between all Ford trucks, but this is the first opportunity we've had to see Ford's compact, mid-size, and full-size trucks together in the real world.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
NFLwoodlandreport.com

Why Ford Motor (F) could reach $50 in the near future

For the last 44 consecutive years, the Ford Motor (F) F-150 has been Americas best selling Truck. In 2019, the Ford F-Series was second only to the Apple iPhone, which raked in $55 billion, in terms of total revenue generated. The F-Series generated more revenue than the NFL, MLB, NBA, and the NHL combined, Just something to think about.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Lifted Ford F-450 Drive On Broken 30-Inch Wheel

The Ford F-450 Super Duty is just about the most versatile truck you can buy. When you aren't carting the family around, this monster truck is capable of towing up to 37,000 pounds. Its strong chassis and dual rear wheels make it a serious workhorse but not everyone buys an F-450 for practical purposes.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Roars With Cobra Jet Engine Swap

This Mustang Boss from 1970 has a lot of custom touches to it. One of the most highly desired Mustangs to emerge from the muscle car era is the old-school cool Boss 302. Purpose-built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier, the Boss Mustang was the brainchild of Larry Shinoda, who is also responsible for the Camaro Z28 as a former GM employee. One of his first efforts with the Blue Oval was the successful classic Mach 1. Given a short two-year production run, Ford only built 1,628 Boss 302 Mustangs for 1969 and 7,013 cars for 1970. This incredible example of a 1970 Boss 302 Ford Mustang has had a few upgrades and is a great example to start your collection. This particular example shares a 44 year history with the owner.
Carsfordauthority.com

2013 Ford Mustang GT Twin-Turbo Takes On Modified C63 AMG: Video

Former Ford partner Ken Block’s Hoonigan media machine is the force behind his many Gymkhana videos, but it also hosts a pretty popular YouTube series dubbed This vs. That, which pits two very different vehicles against each other in a series of drag races. The latest showdown involves a twin-turbo 2013 Ford Mustang GT and a modified Mercedes-AMG C63, which obviously fit the bill as being polar opposites minus the fact that both are rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered vehicles.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Rear Camera Recall Subject Of New NHTSA Investigation

Back in October of 2020, Ford issued a recall for a wide selection of models over a rear camera issue regarding insufficient voltage in the camera’s internal circuit board that could cause the cameras to work intermittently or not at all. This problem affected over 700,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, requiring the replacement of the camera to resolve it. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn’t been satisfied with the way this Ford rear camera recall has been handled and is now investigating the manner, according to Automotive News.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Fastback Ford Mustang Makes Single Digit Passes In The Quarter Mile

It has a small block, big tires, and a blower to make it boogie down the track!. The Ford Mustang is an insanely important piece of the automotive community. Love or hate the ‘Stang you cannot deny that this incredible car started a revolution that created an entirely new genre of vehicles, the pony car, despite the Plymouth Barracuda undercutting the segment by two weeks. Without any warning, the Ford Mustang took the world by storm eventually growing to the highest of its current fame.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2004 Ford Shelby V-10 Cobra Concept Ride Review: Still Venomous

A concours-condition example of a 1991 Dodge Viper RT/10 or 2005 Ford GT should set you back somewhere between $115,000 and $350,000 in today's market. That's the Hagerty #1 condition valuation range currently covering used examples of these vehicles. Those were the two passion projects that preceded the car you see here, the Ford Shelby Cobra Concept, in lifelong engineer and perennial MotorTrend Car of the Year guest judge Chris Theodore's storied career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy