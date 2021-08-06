2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rear Motor Too Complex For Munro: Video
Former Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on disassembling and examining a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for weeks now. So far, that process has included checking out the Mach-E’s undercarriage, frunk area, door assembly, rear cargo area, pillars, front end, seats, battery pack, suspension, thermal system (including a deep dive into its heating and cooling), battery tray, voltage system, instrument panel, and bare body, as well as comparing its engineering to its rivals and conducting a thorough battery analysis. Now, Munro’s latest video takes a much closer look at the Mach-E rear motor.fordauthority.com
