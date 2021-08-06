2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Diecast Debuts As Limited Edition Desert Runner

It’s understandable why the Ford Mustang gets so much attention, being a symbol of unbridled freedom and boasting a run of over 50 years and counting. However, if you’re a Ford fan you might also be a fan of the Torino, a car far too many in America and elsewhere have forgotten. One great way to remind everyone of what the Torino is all about is by driving a beautiful, powerful, like this one. To top the cake, this comes with proof of authenticity via Marti Report and one less feature make this a 1 of 1 car.