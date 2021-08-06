2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Diecast Debuts As Limited Edition Desert Runner
Hot Wheels routinely cranks out cool, limited-edition models that feature some impeccable detailing. Most recently, that included a 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R, which was only available to Red Line Club (RLC) members. Now, Hot Wheels has come up with this very cool 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Hot Wheels Collectors (HWC) Special Edition, which celebrates the original 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Hot Wheels model that debuted back in 2018.fordauthority.com
