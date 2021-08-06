Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Diecast Debuts As Limited Edition Desert Runner

fordauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Wheels routinely cranks out cool, limited-edition models that feature some impeccable detailing. Most recently, that included a 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R, which was only available to Red Line Club (RLC) members. Now, Hot Wheels has come up with this very cool 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Hot Wheels Collectors (HWC) Special Edition, which celebrates the original 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Hot Wheels model that debuted back in 2018.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150 Raptor#Ford Raptor#Ford F Series#Red Line Club#Rlc#Hot Wheels#Hwc#The Hwc Special Edition#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Watch Tuned Durango SRT Hellcat Crush Corvette C8 In A Drag Race

Back in April, we saw the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat totally destroy a Chevrolet Corvette C8 in a straight-line race. Both vehicles were stock at that time, but it seems like the AWD traction and supercharger of the three-row family SUV was too much for the mid-engine sports car. In the end, power mattered less than traction.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Can Be Built Without Start-Stop Under New Plan

As most are already aware, the semiconductor chip shortage has severely impacted automotive production in recent months. And even though Ford has focused on building its most profitable and strategically important vehicles during these unprecedented times, the 2021 Ford F-150 has still faced numerous production cuts, mainly due to a fire at a Japanese chip plant, and even a train derailment that destroyed a number of new pickups. The automaker was able to ship a large number of F-150s stored at various locations around Detroit recently, and now, it’s poised to remove a feature quite a few people aren’t fans of in an attempt to get more F-150s in the hands of owners – auto start-stop.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
CarsMotorAuthority

MegaRexx MegaRaptor is the Ford F-250 Super Duty in Raptor form

If a Tremor isn't off-road capable enough for you, North Carolina-based MegaRexx will turn a Ford F-250 Super Duty into a super-sized Raptor. The MegaRexx MegaRaptor borrows the F-150 Raptor's headlights and grille, but adds giant fiberglass fenders that look like they came off a Baja 1000 pre-runner. Those fenders increase width by 12-18 inches, and MegaRexx also pushed the front axle forward by 1.5 inches, all to cram larger tires underneath.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Looks Properly Small In Family Photo With Ranger, F-150

By now, you've seen plenty of photos and videos featuring the new Ford Maverick. If you follow Motor1.com regularly, you've seen an early comparison to the Ranger when Maverick was still a camouflaged prototype. We also shared a sketched profile comparison between all Ford trucks, but this is the first opportunity we've had to see Ford's compact, mid-size, and full-size trucks together in the real world.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Stunning 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Heads To Auction

The Ford Mustang Boss 429 was built to homologate the 429 cubic-inch semi-hemispherical engine for racing in NASCAR. At the time, Ford was in need of an engine that could run with MOPAR’s 426 Hemi in Grand National racing. In order to meet homologation standards, 500 units of 429-equipped cars would have to be built and sold to the public. A total of 1,359 examples were built between the 1969 and 1970 model years.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Torino GT Packs A 428 Cobra Jet

It’s understandable why the Ford Mustang gets so much attention, being a symbol of unbridled freedom and boasting a run of over 50 years and counting. However, if you’re a Ford fan you might also be a fan of the Torino, a car far too many in America and elsewhere have forgotten. One great way to remind everyone of what the Torino is all about is by driving a beautiful, powerful, like this one. To top the cake, this comes with proof of authenticity via Marti Report and one less feature make this a 1 of 1 car.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Rear Camera Recall Subject Of New NHTSA Investigation

Back in October of 2020, Ford issued a recall for a wide selection of models over a rear camera issue regarding insufficient voltage in the camera’s internal circuit board that could cause the cameras to work intermittently or not at all. This problem affected over 700,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, requiring the replacement of the camera to resolve it. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) hasn’t been satisfied with the way this Ford rear camera recall has been handled and is now investigating the manner, according to Automotive News.
Carsmotor1.com

GM releases images of four-seat Chevy Corvette that never happened

Being as iconic as to bear the monicker America's sports car, we all know a thing or two about the Chevrolet Corvette. Its almost seven decades of existence warrant some facts to be known and recently we just learned one of those facts, thanks to GM Design on Instagram. Apparently,...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Is Starting To Arrive At Dealers

Back in April, Ford Authority reported that 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor production was part of Job #2, which applies to all Ford F-150 models built on or after July 6th, 2021. This means that 2021 F-150 Raptor production at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant was capable of accommodating the third-generation Raptor after that date. Last month, Ford Authority confirmed that the new pickup was not delayed, as some believed, and that production was scheduled to begin in August. Now, third-generation Raptors are beginning to reach dealer lots.
Home & GardenPosted by
Motorious

1957 Chevy Corvette Fuelie Is A C1 Dream Car

This Venetian Red classic Corvette is one of only 713 examples. For most people, a classic, first-generation Corvette is an ideal classic, a dream car. The car has lines that flow like the ocean and a bold color scheme to compliment the design. This particular 1957 Chevy Corvette Fuelie is up for grabs from PCarMarket is well-optioned example, with only 20K miles on the clock.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Custom-Built 1964 Ford F-750 Dually Is One Cool Vintage Hauler

Ford began producing medium-duty trucks way back in 1948, slotting in between its light-duty pickups and heavy-duty haulers. Those trucks – the F5 and F6 – were eventually renamed the F-500 and F-600, and in the 1960s, the F-700 and F-750 joined the automaker’s medium-duty lineup. This custom 1964 Ford F-750 up for sale at Racing Junk is a fine example of that breed, but it’s also quite different than anything that rolled off a Blue Oval assembly line.
Video GamesGematsu

Hot Wheels Unleashed ‘Diecast’ trailer

Milestone has released a new trailer and screenshots for Hot Wheels Unleashed unveiling the roster of vehicles that will be available to players at launch. Featuring 66 vehicles at launch, including Hot Wheels’ most celebrated original designs over the brand’s 53-year history, the lineup also includes cars that have become icons of automotive pop culture, such as “Party Wagon” from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, “Snoopy” from Peanuts, “K.I.T.T.” from NBC’s Knight Rider, and the “Time Machine” from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Back to the Future.
Carsfordauthority.com

1968 Ford Mustang GT Clad In Porsche Chalk Looks Stunning: Video

Revology Cars has only been in the Ford Mustang restomod game since 2015, but it’s already cranking out some of the finest modernized classic pony cars on the planet. Much of that can be attributed to the company’s founder – Tom Scarpello, the former Marketing & Sales Manager for Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT). Ford Authority has covered a couple of Scarpello’s masterful creations in the past, including a 1967 Shelby GT350 and a Bullitt-like 1968 fastback, and now, we’re taking a closer look at this stunning 1968 Ford Mustang GT wearing Porsche Chalk paint.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach Is A Limited Edition Supercar

This 700-horsepower German sports car is well-equipped and extremely rare. In 1993, German automaker Porsche started down a rabbit hole with the intention of creating the fastest street-legal production 911 they’ve ever made. By 2010 Porsche announced the RS variant and in 2017 the 991-generation effectively whittled the model's 60-mph acceleration down to just 2.7-seconds with a blistering top-speed of 211-mph. Production ended in 2019 and only 1,000 examples were built. For those of you who missed your opportunity to snatch up one of these limited-production Porsches new, Collecting Cars is offering buyers a second chance.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Says Raptor Wheels Won't Work On F-150 Lightning

At the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, Carbuzz had a chance to get up close and personal with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. The truck looks pretty familiar in person, seeing as the electric model uses the same cab as the standard F-150. Aside from some futuristic lights and a few other details, the Lightning's design has been made pretty simple to help keep the price low. We thought sharing so much in common with the standard F-150 would make it easy for owners to customize the Lightning, but this may not be the case.
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Gets Sandy Munro’s Endorsement: Video

Former Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro has spent the last several weeks dissecting and analyzing the Ford Mustang Mach-E, giving us a unique, in-depth look at the little details that truly make Ford’s EV crossover what it is. Munro also spent some time with the 2022 Ford Maverick and chief engineer Chris Mazur, and now, he’s had the chance to get a good look at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning as well.
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Reservations Reach 120,000

Ford reports in its latest financial report for the first half of 2021 that the cumulative number of reservations for the Ford F-150 Lightning stands at 120,000. Let's recall that the company unveiled its all-electric pickup on May 19, 2021 (see the debut post and features here). A reservation requires only a small $100 deposit.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford F-150

Nice. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, Hitch, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, TAILGATE STEP, LARIAT CHROME PKG, MID EQUIPMENT GROUP, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door....

Comments / 0

Community Policy