Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Equiniti Regulatory News (EQN)

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US. 4. Details of the shareholder. Name. City of registered office. Country of registered office. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. 5. Date...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Instruments#International Finance#Personal Data#Equiniti Regulatory News#Non Uk Issuer#Name Jpmorgan Chase Co#Notifiable#Jpmorgan Chase Bank#National Association#Rns#The London Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
PLC
Related
BusinessLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: NortonLifeLock agrees to acquire software peer Avast

(Alliance News) - Consumer cyber safety company NortonLifeLock Inc on Tuesday said it has agreed with digital security firm Avast PLC on the terms of a merger. A deal is in the form of a cash and share takeover offer by Norton for Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in Norton.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

RPS Group swings to interim profit and reinstates "modest" dividend

(Alliance News) - RPS Group PLC on Wednesday reported a strong first half performance, swinging to pretax profit and reinstating an interim dividend. RPS is a London-based multi-sector professional services firm that manages projects across property, energy, water, transport, resources and government services. The company swung to a pretax profit...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Ultra Electronics Holdings Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Umuthi Healthcare shares remain temporarily suspended

Umuthi Healthcare Solutions PLC - London-based healthcare firm - Says it has been continuing with its efforts to address the operational issues regarding the shares trading and has applied every effort to facilitate an expeditious restoration. The company's shares were suspended on June 10 as a result of UK Financial Conduct Authority concerns regarding some Umuthi shareholders who were involved in a share exchange agreement prior to the company's admission to trading, not being able to trade all of their shares. This was due, in some instances, to share trading accounts not having been fully activated, Umuthi says.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Target Healthc. Share News (THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT PLC - investor in modern, purpose-built care homes in UK - As at June 30, net asset value per share rises 1.2% to 110.4 pence from 109.1p at the end of March, due to valuation uplifts across the portfolio driven by rises in rent. Over the quarter,...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Begbies Share News (BEG)

IN BRIEF: NQ Minerals warns over going concern status. Begbies Traynor reports results ahead of its original expectations. (Sharecast News) - Corporate restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor said on Tuesday that it had put on a "strong" full-year performance in the twelve months ended 30 April, with the firm's results coming in ahead of original expectations.
EconomyTechCrunch

China’s regulatory crackdown is good news for startups aligned with CCP goals

The sum of the financial damage is easy to understand. The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, for example, which tracks U.S.-listed companies that do their business in China, fell from a 52-week high set earlier this year of 20,893.02 to 10,672.37 yesterday. You can also track the decline in value of various Chinese technology companies both on-shore and on foreign exchanges if you want to get an even fuller picture of the financial carnage.
EconomyTechCrunch

VCs unfazed by Chinese regulatory shakeups (so far)

The result of the government fusillade against some of the best-known companies in China was falling share prices. The damage topped $1 trillion among just public Chinese companies listed abroad. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on Extra Crunch or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. What...
Marketscryptonews.com

Billionaire 'Most Intrigued' By Crypto Despite Regulatory Pushback + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Dan Loeb, CEO and Founder of US-based multi-billion hedge fund Third Point, in his letter to investors, said that the fund will continue to pursue more crypto-related investments as they're "most intrigued by its potential to become a disruptive technology, impacting broad swaths of the economy." "Recently, investors have grown concerned about the impact of increasing regulation, but we believe it has upside in the long run as a more clear set of guardrails should pave the way for a greater range of capital to flow into the industry," Loeb added. The fund has already invested in CipherTrace, Bitwise, FTX, eToro, and Circle.
StocksLife Style Extra

NortonLifeLock agrees to buy Avast for up to $8.6 bln

Billion and $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader. in consumer security software. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Leslie Adler) DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Former co-CEO Jani sells entire 11% Argentex stake. Today 15:15. * Wall Street trades higher as Dow, S&P hit new highs* Utilities lead S&P...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Quarto Group CEO Lau's associate buys GBP100,500 in shares

Quarto Group Inc - book publisher - Says 1010 Printing Ltd, which is closely associated with Chief Executive Chuk Kin Lau, acquired 125,000 shares in a transaction on Friday last week. The shares were bought at an average price of 80.4 pence each, with a total value of transaction of GBP100,500. Following this transaction, the shareholding of 1010 Printing becomes 15.1 million shares, about 37% stake.
WorldLife Style Extra

Southern Energy starts trading in London as seeks further growth

(Alliance News) - Southern Energy Corp on Tuesday said it has started trading on London's AIM market. The North American gas-weighted producer said its shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. It now has total number of shares of 361.3 million. With this dual-listing, Southern...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Maven I&g Vct5 Share News (MIG5)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Barkby Group PLC - investment firm - Says it is now benefitting from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and expects to return to profitability for the current financial year. Barkby expect revenue for the 12-months to June 30 to be GBP15.3 million, up from GBP12.0 million the year prior. Loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is seen at GBP1.6 million, before Cambridge Sleep Science startup costs of GBP900,000, narrowed from loss of GBP1.7 million the year ago.
StreetInsider.com

NCR Corp. (NCR) Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Combine with Cardtronics from UK Competition and Markets Authority

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has received final approval to combine with Cardtronics from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom. The CMA approved the transaction without any conditions. All regulatory approvals and consents are now secured, and the transaction is complete.
Business104.1 WIKY

Deutsche Bank bolsters U.S. healthcare IB unit with new exec hires

(Reuters) – Deutsche Bank AG has hired two new managing directors for its healthcare investment banking team in the United States, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the bank looks to double down on healthcare dealmaking. Spencer Watts and Helen Oesch, both veterans in the sector, will...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Georgia Capital swings to profit as NAV per share increases

Georgia Capital PLC - Tbilisi-based investor in businesses in Georgia - Reports net asset value per share of GEL54.48 at the end of June, or around USD17.00, up 16% from GEL46.80 at the end of March. Total portfolio value on June 30 is GEL3.25 billion, up 12% from GEL2.91 billion on December 31. Swings to pretax profit of GEL325.2 million in first half of year from loss of GEL554.5 million in same period last year.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Shefa Gems reshuffles board as it switches to tech sector

Shefa Gems Ltd - Israel-based gemstone mining company - Names attorney Natan Drukman to progress with the disposal of the mining business by way of a dividend in specie to existing shareholders, and this is expected to complete subject to the schedule to be determined by the court in Israel. Following the disposal of the mining business, the company says it will become a cash shell seeking acquisition opportunities in the web technology and software space. Shefa Gems intends to change its name to Alef Bet Advanced Technologies, or a similar name, as approved by the Israeli Registrar of Companies. In the next couple of days, the company says it will complete the equity subscription of shares at a price of USD0.0005 each, raising a total of USD1.1 million.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: UK watchdog probes Auction Technology's Live Auctioneers buy

Auction Technology Group PLC - online auctions operator - Says the UK Competition & Markets Authority is considering whether its takeover of Live Auctioneers LLC will result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the UK for goods or services. The deadline for the UK regulator's phase 1 decision is October 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy