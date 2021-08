Atlas Obscura would not be possible without the dedicated work of our community, who help us add more wondrous places to the site every day—and improve the ones we already have. A big part of this community is a dedicated group of intrepid photographers who venture to some of the most wondrous locations in the Atlas and bring back the breathtaking images that bring our collection of places to life. We want to give a few of our most dedicated photographers a chance to share some of their favorite snapshots and the stories behind the images. Gingercinnamon joined Atlas Obscura in 2018 and tops our leaderboards for places edited in Austria, and she’s added hundreds of her shots to existing place entries.