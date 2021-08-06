Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Capital A’Fair Is Saturday and Sunday in Bismarck.

By Scott McGowan
Posted by 
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 5 days ago

That photo from Capital A'Fair's Facebook page really sums up the fun vibe of this enjoyable annual event. If you need any proof of it's popularity, there's over four thousand five hundred people on their Facebook page that indicated they were "interested". Even for an old fart like myself, who claims these kinda gatherings aren't really "my thing", I have to confess- I've probably stopped by the Capital A'Fair for the last ten years in a row. (It's rude that everything has to be qualified with "except of course last year". Pandemics will do that).

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Capital A Fair#The Capital A Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Celebrate Fall at the Autumnfest Parade 2021 in Bismarck

It is time to get signed up for the 2021 Autumnfest Parade. As summer winds down, we are getting ready for pumpkin spice, football, and cooler weather. And there is a big upcoming celebration to honor the upcoming fall season. After a pandemic year off, the Autumnfest Parade is coming back in September 2021!
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Back-to-School Fun Happens at Bismarck’s Hay Creek Shops This Saturday

Back-to-school fun is happening with Hot 97-5 at the Hay Creek Shops in Bismarck THIS Saturday!. School starts soon, and it is time to get all of your back-to-school clothes, supplies, and more! This Saturday, August 14, is the perfect time to get all of your back-to-school shopping done at the Hay Creek Shops in Bismarck! Hot 97-5 can't wait to see you this weekend.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Breathe In The Clean Beautiful Air Here In BisMan

I suffer from almost everyone else the "Where in the heck did the weekend go?" routine when my alarm goes off on Monday morning. Don't get me wrong, I love my job, but I also crave the weekends - but softening the blow of a Monday was when I walked out to my car.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

August 28th – Kitty City – A PURRRR-FECT Place To Be!

Last year I had a chance to visit Kitty City - about a 15-minute drive from our radio station here in Mandan - I left completely blown away by such an amazing place. This place is heaven for all strays, cats that need certain medical attention. Allison and Steve Smith have clearly devoted their lives to save and protect surrendered animals - not just cats.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Grab your gloves and a shovel

This Wednesday, August 11 is the annual Missouri Slope Areawide United Way Day of Caring. From their website is the following: " The event connects the skills and resources of community-minded individuals, businesses and organizations to area nonprofits and neighbors in need. This year over 1,200 volunteers will spend the day completing projects throughout the Bismarck-Mandan community. Due to Covid-19, projects will be safe for social distancing."
PetsPosted by
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Dog Day Deals Are Free On Day Three. (Plz Donate!)

Don't only show up on day three and tell me everything's been picked over. It's free so find something else to get cranky about. By FREE I mean...goodness sakes leave a donation! This sale is for the benefit of all the critters housed in the Central Dakota Humane Society. Bring cash you're willing to leave there and leave with a truckfull of stuff!
AccidentsPosted by
Hot 97-5

To Wear OR Not To Wear A Helmet In North Dakota

I am fascinated by certain things here in North Dakota - I'm from California, but I've lived here now for seven and a half years, so I feel like I've come to respect the attitudes and freedoms that some NoDaks express. Laws are different all over the country and wearing a helmet while operating a motorcycle is followed in 14 states - North Dakota is not one of them - although If an operator is under 18, his or her passenger must also wear a helmet, regardless of the passenger's age.
SocietyPosted by
Hot 97-5

Don’t Miss the Hot Air Balloons and Kites Flying in Medora

Did you know that there is a hot air balloon rally in Medora?. It is hard to believe that summer is winding down. Before we know it, we will be missing the near-constant 100-degree dry, hot weather we were blessed with in summer 2021. You can make the end of the season memorable by sending off summer at the Medora Hot Air Balloon Rally and the Badlands Kite Fest next month!
KidsPosted by
Hot 97-5

Support Local Kids’ Businesses This Weekend at BisMarket

This Saturday, you can support local kids and their businesses at the BisMarket "Kids' Market!" Are you going to the BisMarket for fresh and local goods this weekend? If so, you are sure to see some very young vendors. This Saturday, you can support child entrepreneurs and shop at the "Kids' Market!"
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Annual “We’ve Got You Covered” Event Gives FREE Clothes to BisMan Kids in Need

Thursday, August 12, join Hot 97-5 with Youth Works and Plato's Closet for the "We've Got You Covered" Event!. It is August and EVERYBODY knows what that means... it is officially back-to-school season! The countdown is on for the first day of school, and everyone is beginning to prepare. There are school supply lists to fulfill, new schedules to begin adjusting to, and trendy new clothes to be bought!
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Get To Know Bismarck, Mandan, & Lincoln A To Z

I've now lived in the Bismarck Mandan Lincoln community for just over 2 years. It's weird, when I go back to my hometown of Grand Forks, North Dakota, where I spent most of my life, it doesn't even feel like home anymore. My family and I have really taken to...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Dreams DO Happen – See For Yourself

I have been living here in Bismarck now for about a year and a half, and I have had a chance to meet some nice people (took a while, due to the fact that I got here right before COVID-19 shut down everything). One of my friends told me of a dream she has had for quite some time.
Personal FinancePosted by
Hot 97-5

ND, American Bank Center Soon To Drop American Bank Center.

It's time for a rebranding. What's in the future for American Bank Center?. Well to begin with it's a name change. That's the primary change that's going to take place. The name American Bank Center is very difficult to distinguish from the other "American" financial brands out there. It comes from an earlier time, when your bank had to have words like American, Service, First, National, Family International etc.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Mandan Mystery – Be On The Lookout For An Evil Bird

I think it was yesterday, not sure though. I mean it COULD have happened then, but I'm not positive. I did notice just this afternoon however an alarming sight on our Townsquare Media front door. This is something we all have come across at one ghastly time or another. Right towards the bottom of our radio station's front door, where people come to collect their concert tickets and such, we were attacked.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Raising Money For The Bismarck Capitals Playing In World Series!

It was my great pleasure to welcome Coach Nick Hinsz and members of the Bismarck Capitals team into the Cool 98.7 radio studio this Thursday morning. There was time enough to congratulate the victories that earned the team the Midwest Plains Division Championship. You can listen to the entire in-studio interview below.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Lewis & Clark Riverboat Grounded Temporarily

I saw this beautiful boat just Sunday as I was headed towards Mandan. The sun was beaming down on the river while Lewis & Clark sat docked. I thought of the joy that this boat has brought so many people throughout the years - I wondered how soon it would be until I took my first voyage.
Mandan, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Pause for Paws!

Here in the Bismarck Mandan area we are fortunate to have 3 pet rescue organizations. Central Dakota Humane Society, Kitty City and Furry Friends Rocking Rescue are in the business of saving animals. They save cats and dogs and other animals and get them ready for adoption. Each organization relies on charitable donations to keep their places running. Thru out the year they hold many fundraisers. Here are just a couple of upcoming events.

Comments / 0

Community Policy