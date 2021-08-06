Young Bearcat golfers show promise of bright future at season opener
CHARLESTON— The Bearcat Golf Program has officially gotten their season underway, with some returning talent in tow. This year’s team is led by head coach Ed Moore and assistant coach Doug Kirkpatrick, with a roster that boasts ten young men: returning players and Grafton High School sophomores Dustin Keener, Aiden Sheme, Wyatt Poling and Brayden Palmer, along with freshman newcomers, Corbin Knotts, Christian Anderson, Gavin Veltri, Brayden Perks, Aaron Gallo and Caleb Stewart.mountainstatesman.com
