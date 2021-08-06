Cancel
“Wild Rice” Is The Plaintiff In Minnesota/ND Oil Pipeline Lawsuit.

By Scott McGowan
 5 days ago
Ya can't make this stuff up! Will "Wild Rice" take the stand?. Wild rice is the lead plaintiff in a complaint filed Wednesday in White Earth Nation Tribal Court and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is one of the defendants. Those that know wild rice best, refer to it as manoomin; an Ojibwe word which can translate to good seed. But for my purposes I'm sticking with "wild rice".

