This Week In Credit Card News: Banks Curbing Overdraft Fees; Credit Card Debt Surged During Pandemic

By Bill Hardekopf
Forbes
 4 days ago
According to a new survey, more than half of Americans (62%) said that their credit card debt increased compared to before the global pandemic began. Additionally, 52% of respondents said that they increased their credit limits to support their increase in spending. But even as credit card debt rises, cardholders’ spending habits are not slowing down, and overall sales are increasing in many industries. In June, the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics surged 0.9%. [Fox Business]

