Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Georgia Can Be Found At Six Feet Under

By Marisa Roman
Posted by 
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 4 days ago

What do you get when you combine rooftop views and scrumptious, fried seafood? Only one of the premier hidden gems in Atlanta. Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House easily has some of the most delicious fried seafood around, starting with the ever-popular catfish. With two locations in Atlanta to choose from, come enjoy a fried fish meal that will keep you coming back for more.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDND1_0bK6tnmr00
Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House in Georgia is a coveted restaurant with incredible seafood options.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeyFW_0bK6tnmr00
With two locations, one in Grant Park and one in Atlanta’s Westside, you’ll have your pick of where to chow down.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdVvl_0bK6tnmr00
Both locations, however, do offer a rooftop bar with mind-blowing views of the Atlanta skyline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcmBb_0bK6tnmr00
Recently named one of the Top 30 American Outdoor Bars in Travel + Leisure Magazine, Six Feet Under is so much more than just epic views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGZbb_0bK6tnmr00
The menu at Six Feet Under is bursting with fresh seafood from the shrimp and oysters at the raw bar to the catfish fingers and conch fritters on the apps menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3Lx5_0bK6tnmr00
But if there is one thing you must chow down on when you eat here, it’s the epic fried fish.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2Sau_0bK6tnmr00
Featuring a bevy of crispy fish platters and baskets, a few of the fan-favorites include the fried catfish with jalapeño hush puppies and the fish and chips dipped in beep batter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tWlSH_0bK6tnmr00
Try the sandwiches and tacos, too, whether it be the fried catfish or fried calamari tacos, or the crispy shrimp po’boy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YGIiC_0bK6tnmr00
Enjoy the views, the community vibe, and the crispy fried seafood when you visit Six Feet Under in Atlanta, Georgia.

Have you ever been to Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House before? Share with us your favorite meal in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this fried fish haven, including current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page.

Address: Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, 437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA

Address: Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, 685 11th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

Only In Georgia

Only In Georgia

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Georgia is for people who LOVE the Peach State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

