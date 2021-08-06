Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Georgia Can Be Found At Six Feet Under
What do you get when you combine rooftop views and scrumptious, fried seafood? Only one of the premier hidden gems in Atlanta. Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House easily has some of the most delicious fried seafood around, starting with the ever-popular catfish. With two locations in Atlanta to choose from, come enjoy a fried fish meal that will keep you coming back for more.
We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate
Have you ever been to Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House before? Share with us your favorite meal in the comments section! Or if you’re looking for more information about this fried fish haven, including current hours of operation, then check out the website or Facebook Page.
Address: Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, 437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA
Address: Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, 685 11th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
Comments / 0