Some Of The Best Crispy Fried Seafood In Georgia Can Be Found At Six Feet Under

What do you get when you combine rooftop views and scrumptious, fried seafood? Only one of the premier hidden gems in Atlanta. Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House easily has some of the most delicious fried seafood around, starting with the ever-popular catfish. With two locations in Atlanta to choose from, come enjoy a fried fish meal that will keep you coming back for more.

Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House in Georgia is a coveted restaurant with incredible seafood options.

With two locations, one in Grant Park and one in Atlanta’s Westside, you’ll have your pick of where to chow down.

Both locations, however, do offer a rooftop bar with mind-blowing views of the Atlanta skyline.

Recently named one of the Top 30 American Outdoor Bars in Travel + Leisure Magazine, Six Feet Under is so much more than just epic views.

The menu at Six Feet Under is bursting with fresh seafood from the shrimp and oysters at the raw bar to the catfish fingers and conch fritters on the apps menu.

But if there is one thing you must chow down on when you eat here, it’s the epic fried fish.

Featuring a bevy of crispy fish platters and baskets, a few of the fan-favorites include the fried catfish with jalapeño hush puppies and the fish and chips dipped in beep batter.

Try the sandwiches and tacos, too, whether it be the fried catfish or fried calamari tacos, or the crispy shrimp po’boy.

Enjoy the views, the community vibe, and the crispy fried seafood when you visit Six Feet Under in Atlanta, Georgia.

Address: Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, 437 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312, USA

Address: Six Feet Under Pub & Fish House, 685 11th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, USA