Confession tops murder trial testimony
Sitting cross-legged on the floor of the police station around midnight, Amanda Carmack cried as she waited for detectives to arrive. No more than five hours earlier, detectives took a detour as they drove Amanda Carmack home from a polygraph test, one characterized as deceptive. Indiana State Police detective Robert Burgess took Amanda Carmack on a lap around the block, showing her the last set of cameras they expected to examine footage from to see if 10-year-old Skylea Carmack ever truly ran away.www.ftimes.com
