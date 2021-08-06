Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Confession tops murder trial testimony

By ANDREW MACIEJEWSKI amaciejewski@chronicle-tribune.com
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Sitting cross-legged on the floor of the police station around midnight, Amanda Carmack cried as she waited for detectives to arrive. No more than five hours earlier, detectives took a detour as they drove Amanda Carmack home from a polygraph test, one characterized as deceptive. Indiana State Police detective Robert Burgess took Amanda Carmack on a lap around the block, showing her the last set of cameras they expected to examine footage from to see if 10-year-old Skylea Carmack ever truly ran away.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#A Confession#Indiana State Police#Police Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Winchester Star

Winchester murder trial begins today

WINCHESTER — Quadell Alik Grimes, who told police he fatally shot Kevin Michael Riley last year in self-defense, later said the two had a long-running feud partially related to “drug turf.”. That’s what Shane Eugene Bowling, a former cell mate of Grimes, will testify to in Grimes’ murder trial, according...
KGLO News

No new trial for man convicted of Tibbetts’ murder

MONTEZUMA — The man convicted of murdering Mollie Tibbetts in 2018 as she went for a run in Brooklyn will not get a new trial and is scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison. Attorneys for Cristhian Bahena Rivera said in July that they’d heard from someone who claimed...
KGET 17

Lamont double murder trial begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prosecutor presented his opening statement Monday as a double murder trial began in the “senseless deaths” of a father and son who owned and operated a gas station in Lamont. Darnell Hammond, 27, and Jim Langston, 45, are charged with two counts of murder and...
Posted by
Hot 97-5

Will North Dakotans Learn A Motive in the “RJR Murders” Trial?

Jury selection for the "RJR Murders" trial is nearly complete. The trial of former Washburn chiropractor, Chad Isaak, begins at 8:30 AM in Mandan. The "RJR Murders" trial is so big that Court TV is even in town to cover it. Besides wanting justice, I think the biggest thought on the public's minds is, "Will we find out why he did it?"
Indiana StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Judge Orders Release Of Jamel Danzy, Accused Straw Purchaser Of Gun Used In Slaying Of CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy, the Indiana man charged with buying the gun that was used in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, will be released from custody while he awaits trial on federal charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered Danzy’s release from federal custody on Wednesday, citing the fact he has no prior criminal record, and that he has a job as a teacher’s aide in Merrillville. Danzy will be released on a $4,500 unsecured bond. Danzy, 29 is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot Officer French and seriously wound her...
WKRN

Trial for Dickson County sergeant’s murder begins with heart-wrenching testimony

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Incredibly heart-wrenching moments from the first day of Sergeant Daniel Baker‘s murder trial. Sgt. Baker’s widow Lisa was first to take the stand in Dickson County Monday, as the state opened the trial shedding light on the personal life of Baker. Pictures of him as an avid outdoorsman and others capturing that of a loving husband and father.
heraldcourier.com

'Clown murder' trial postponed to 2022

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The trial for an Abingdon, Virginia, woman accused of killing a Palm Beach woman while dressed as a clown has been postponed to 2022. Sheila Keen-Warren, 57, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Marlene Warren. Authorities said Keen-Warren gunned Warren down on May 26, 1990. Keen-Warren, who later married Warren's husband and moved to Virginia, was arrested in 2017.
WKRN

Testimony continues in Sgt. Baker Murder Case in Dickson County

Testimony continues in Sgt. Baker Murder Case in Dickson County. Testimony continues in Sgt. Baker Murder Case in Dickson County. From Nashville Zoo with Love: Over $82,000 raised so far!. Ivermectin Concerns. Carjacking suspect arrested. MNEA pushes for mask mandate. Nashville Zoo with Love: First look at Nashville Zoo's Africa...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Felony murder trial set to start

The second of two men charged in a shooting death just west of downtown in October 2019 is expected to stand trial beginning today. Anthony M. Mitchell, 20, is charged with felony murder and robbery in the death of Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40, who was shot just outside a Runnion Avenue home.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Witness Testimony Begins in Trial in Starke Circuit Court

Several witnesses gave testimony Tuesday during a trial in Starke Circuit Court where 54-year-old James Campbell faces charges of murder and resisting law enforcement. Campbell is accused of shooting 75-year-old Randall Bailey to death on Bailey’s Thanksgiving Day birthday at Bailey’s Starke County home on November 28, 2019. Following the alleged act, Campbell then reportedly led police on a pursuit for about 25 minutes that traveled through much of the southern part of Starke County. It ended at 400 West and 150 South when Campbell fled on foot, but was later apprehended with the assistance of a police K9.
Times Reporter

Murder confession suppression hearing starts for Canton man in New Philadelphia case

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A hearing about whether to allow a suspect's confession to be admitted at his trial on murder charges started Monday and will continue Wednesday. Tuscarawas County Prosecutor Ryan Styer presented evidence and testimony from a police detective in making the case that the statement made by Sajjaad J. Butler should be presented in court.
myrgv.com

Edinburg murder suspect found incompetent to stand trial

One of two men charged with shooting and killing an 18-year-old during the early days of the pandemic has been found not competent to stand trial. Tanner Charles Dickerson appeared via video-conferencing from the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon in front of state District Judge Israel Ramon Jr. for a status hearing in which Assistant District Attorney Andrea Maldonado announced that a state psychiatrist made the determination.
Clinton Herald

Douglas' first-degree murder trial delayed

CLINTON — Clinton County District Court Judge John Telleen on Wednesday granted an unopposed motion to delay the murder trial of Carlton Douglas Jr. but stressed he was not terribly sympathetic to certain aspects of the defense counsel’s motion to continue trial. Douglas is charged with two felonies in connection...
foxwilmington.com

Pender County murder trial is now underway

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The murder trial for a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Pender County in 2019 is now underway, according to the District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office says opening statements began Wednesday morning in the murder trail of...
ktbb.com

Warrant: Man confessed to Rusk County murder

HENDERSON – A Henderson man charged with murdering a woman in his home confessed to the crime in a police interview, according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. 39-year-old Coy Jones Sr. was arrested earlier this week after an 11-hour manhunt conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson Police Department. He is accused of killing 42-year-old Kristi Wilson Collier, a Henderson woman. Police found her with a gunshot wound to the head. The warrant says Jones confessed to killing Collier during a fight with her. He is facing life in prison.

Comments / 0

Community Policy