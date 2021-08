AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The CDC says people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need a booster shot – yet. Even if you received your shot months ago, you’re still protected and COVID symptoms will be much less severe, even if you catch the Delta variant. However, this doesn’t mean we’ll never need another shot. (credit: CBS) “We know that immunity wanes over time. I had my first vaccination in December. I’m likely less immune to COVID than I was three months ago. That being said, I’m likely adequately immune to COVID,” said Dr. Richard Zane, Chief Innovation Officer...