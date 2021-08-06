Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Supercharge Your Battery-Powered IoT Devices

By IoT.Business.News
iotbusinessnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIoT Devices Today: More Electronics, More Sensors, More Efficiency. Technology is advancing rapidly, transforming many aspects of society, including how people communicate, navigate, treat diseases, and even defend their homes and countries. The internet of things (IoT) now has more electronics than ever to run better diagnostics, more sensors to increase autonomy, and better connectivity to avoid interference. IoT devices are becoming smaller for portability giving rise to battery-powered devices. These changes in the technology landscape are leading us toward a power revolution. A revolution that brings about longer battery life, super-fast battery charging with more sustainable and environmentally-friendly battery materials. Industries and research centers are leading the way to push the boundaries in battery development, manufacturing, and test.

iotbusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Supercharge#Chemistry#Design Process#The Next Power Challenge#Healthcare#Device Design And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Carsitechpost.com

Guide to Remove and Replace Your Car Battery Safely

Changing your car battery is one of the easiest maintenance jobs you can do yourself. However, there are some complications and research to be done before you replace the battery. To find out the right battery for your car, you can always check the current battery specs, the owner's manual, or refer to a car buying website that offers plenty of specs and other info.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

2LB Battery power bank features Tesla batteries

As the name suggests the 2LB Battery offers a portable power bank providing 2.8kW of backup or portable power depending on your needs. The 2LB Battery is equipped with a second life Tesla battery and offers a wealth of useful features and is capable of powering almost anything you can think of from a CPAP machine to a coffee machine.
Cell Phonescummins.com

Smart devices and products for your connected RV

Get the most out of your RVing experience with smart devices and products. Your home is already a hub for smart devices, and now it is time for your RV to be a mobile hub. Safety, utility management, wellness monitoring, smart appliances, and smart entertainment; do you have one of these smart devices at your home? These are the five smart device categories that are most popular among households. Given recreational vehicles (RVs) are ‘home away from home’, many RVers are increasingly interested in smart devices and products, including connected RV generators.
ElectronicsIEEE Spectrum

IoT-ize Your Old Gadgets With a Mechanical Hijacking Device

Just about every device you own is probably available with Internet connectivity. Whether or not every device you own actually needs Internet connectivity is up for debate. But if you want it, it's there—as long as you're able to afford it, of course. Connectivity usually comes at a premium, and it also usually involves buying a brand new whatever it is, because new hardware and software and services are required.
Softwareelectronicproducts.com

Maxim Integrated and Xailient partner on low-power IoT face detection

Adoption of facial recognition, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is growing for a couple of reasons: faster response and higher accuracy. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. and Xailient Inc. have developed an IoT face detection solution that detects and localizes faces in video and images at 12 milliseconds (ms) per inference. The solution combines Maxim Integrated’s MAX78000 ultra-low-power neural-network microcontroller (MCU) with Xailient’s proprietary Detectum neural network, which optimizes the computational efficiency and low-power sleep modes provided by the MAX78000.
Cell PhonesScience 2.0

Dark Mode On Your Phone Doesn't Save Much Battery Power

Smartphones tout 'dark mode' as an energy-saving feature, because darker-colored pixels use less power than lighter-colored pixels. It's mostly an intellectual placebo, finds a new study, because of the way most people use their phones on a daily basis. The study looked at six of the most-downloaded apps on Google Play: Google Maps, Google News, Google Phone, Google Calendar, YouTube and Calculator. The researchers analyzed how dark mode affects 60 seconds of activity within each of these apps on the Pixel 2, Moto Z3, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5.
Technologyaithority.com

Kajeet Launches DirectAccess, Enabling Organizations to Securely Manage Mission-Critical Applications and IoT Devices at Scale

Eliminating Data Security Risks Posed by Public Internet Connections, DirectAccess Allows Organizations to Remotely Access and Interact With Their Digital Assets Through a Secure Site-to-Site or Client Virtual Private Network. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, announced...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Powered Handheld Cleaning Devices

The Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber is a handheld cleaning tool for those looking to reduce the amount of time they need to spend scrubbing surfaces to remove dirt or debris. The tool works by being paired with one of the several different cleaning heads and will deliver up to 60 scrubs per second when toggled on. This will work to get cleaning jobs done twice as fast as manual scrubbing to reduce the amount of time needed to clean and allow for total home cleaning in less time.
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Google leaks 2021 Nest Cam lineup with new battery-powered devices

While Google put a stop to leakers sharing images of its smartphones this past weekend, the company’s Nest products are still fair game. To be fair, Google leaked its own devices on its website, so it’s still ‘one-upping’ leakers in some ways. The company hasn’t posted individual store pages for its new home products, but it has listed the names of the devices and included several pictures.
ComputersDark Reading

Researchers Find Flaw in IoT Devices' Random Number Generator

A vulnerability in the foundation of Internet of Things (IoT) security affects billions of devices that have a random number generator (RNG), researchers with Bishop Fox disclosed this week. Lead researcher Dan Petro and security consultant Allan Cecil, who will present their research at this week's DEF CON 29, say...
Technologyarxiv.org

LIDAUS: Localization of IoT Device via Anchor UAV SLAM

We introduce LIDAUS Localization of IoT Device via Anchor UAV SLAM), an infrastructure-free, multi-stage SLAM system that utilizes an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to accurately localize IoT devices in a 3D indoor space where GPS signals are unavailable or weak, e.g., manufacturing factories, disaster sites, or smart buildings. The lack of GPS signals and infrastructure support makes most of the existing indoor localization systems not practical when localizing a large number of wireless IoT devices. In addition, safety concerns, access restriction, and simply the huge amount of IoT devices make it not practical for humans to manually localize and track IoT devices. To address these challenges, the UAV in our LIDAUS system conducts multi-stage 3D SLAM trips to localize devices based only on RSSIs, the most widely available measurement of the signals of almost all commodity IoT devices. The main novelties of the system include a weighted entropy-based clustering algorithm to select high quality RSSI observation locations, a 3D U-SLAM algorithm that is enhanced by deploying anchor beacons along the UAV's path, and the path planning based on Eulerian cycles on multi-layer grid graphs that model the space in exploring stage and Steiner tree paths in searching stages. Our simulations and experiments of Bluetooth IoT devices have demonstrated that the system can achieve high localization accuracy based only on RSSIs of commodity IoT devices.
ElectronicsZDNet

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack review: Power on the go

For the last few years, Apple has followed the new iPhone models with the release of a Smart Battery Case to extend their battery life. Normally, a case with a built-in battery is something that you put on the phone and then forget about, but the cost is significantly increasing, as is the overall size of your phone.
ElectronicsElectronic Engineering Times

Battery Life in Implantable Medical Devices

A depleted battery can mean the difference between life and death, so a timely device replacement is critical. What’s happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What about in applications dealing with higher and higher voltages? This month’s In Focus highlights the various design developments and manufacturing strategies happening in the power management segment.
Electronicsiotbusinessnews.com

The Invoxia LongFi GPS tracker becomes one of the first IoT devices compatible with the revolutionary Helium peer-to-peer network

The new LongFi GPS Tracker Taps into the World’s Largest Decentralized Wireless Network. Invoxia, a global leader in consumer and professional trackers that monitor cars, motorcycles, people, and valuables, today announced the launch of its new LongFi GPS Tracker. Invoxia is the first consumer tracker with intelligent anti-theft alerts on...
Cell PhonesVentureBeat

IoT devices and apps are changing med management for the better

If you’ve ever felt like every doctor’s appointment ends with a new prescription, you’re probably a little overwhelmed by trying to keep your medications straight. Which ones are okay to take at night and which ones have to be taken with breakfast? Did you order a refill for that medication that’s about to run out? And did you even take those pills this morning like you were supposed to?
ElectronicsPhys.org

Indoor lighting creates power for rechargeable devices, sensors

As more of our devices require recharging of their batteries, researchers are looking to ambient lighting as a potential source of generating small amounts of power for indoor devices. During the AIP Publishing Horizons—Energy Storage and Conversion virtual conference, which will be held Aug. 4-6, Andrew Shore and Behrang Hamadani,...
ElectronicsPosted by
UPI News

Researchers present battery-free pacemaker powered by the heart

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in China have developed a battery-less cardiac pacemaker that runs on energy derived from the heart, they said Wednesday during a presentation at the AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion virtual conference. The new device works by harvesting the heart's kinetic energy, which...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

11 best portable chargers and power banks: Top up your battery life while on the go

As the world begins to open up again, the problems and pitfalls of social life we were once used to will hit us hard and fast. Organising more than two people to meet in one place; calculating whose round it is (wondering if Gary will keep getting that expensive whisky each time); and making sure your phone is properly charged.The latter is one of the biggest issues we all face when an evening goes on for longer than expected. The panic that washes over you as you rifle through your pocket, put your face to the screen and see 3...
Industryetftrends.com

Fast-Changing Innovation: The Battery Race Powers Forward

Electrification and the pursuit of a clean, green and circular economy have shifted demand in industry and consumers alike. However, electric vehicles are arguably still not quite on par with conventional alternatives. We believe that batteries are the most common solution to the energy storage problem, with aging grid infrastructure, more renewables on the grid and higher demand for electricity coming from the switch to electric vehicles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy