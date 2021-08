Some time ago in Norwood, the Denehy’s and Wladkowski’s became close acquaintances, and it wasn’t long after that their sons Jason (Denehy) and Rob (Wladkowski) became friends on the t-ball field. In fact, the two enjoyed pretty much the same sports, whether it was soccer, football, basketball, or baseball, they always seemed to be together. Around second grade, the duo found they not only enjoyed the same sports, but everything clicked for them.