Placer County, CA

Joint air quality advisory by Placer County Public Health and the Placer County Air Pollution Control District

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlacer County Public Health and Placer County Air Pollution Control District have issued an air quality advisory in part due to the potential for wildfire smoke impacts from the River Fire in Nevada and Placer counties. Additionally, the public should be prepared for a strong potential for poor air quality conditions through Sunday from smoke from wildfires elsewhere in northern California. This air quality advisory is issued based on the National Weather Service, Sacramento forecast of a wind shift to northerly winds that would bring smoke into our area.

