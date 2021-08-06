Cancel
Atlanta, GA

CGI+ Snags Atlanta Apartment Portfolio for $145M

By David Cohen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCGI+ Real Estate Strategies, in partnership with a family office, has acquired a two-property, 712-unit multifamily portfolio in Atlanta. The sales price was $144.8 million. The portfolio includes The Mille Brookhaven, a 359-unit community built in 2014, and TwentyNine 24 Brookhaven, a 353-unit community built in 2009. The two adjoining properties are located in the Atlanta submarket of Brookhaven. Mille Brookhaven is located at 1000 Barone Ave. NE and TwentyNine24 is located at 2924 Clairmont Rd. Both properties offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings chef-inspired gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, upgraded flooring, built-in workspaces and terraces.

