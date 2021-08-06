Millions in state tax refunds headed for Unclaimed Property if taxpayers don’t claim them

Minnesotans who received enhanced unemployment benefits or Paycheck Protection Program loans last year can expect to wait a little longer for tax relief from the state. What's happening: Refunds for about 550,000 filers who paid state taxes on the extra $300 and $600 unemployment payments issued during the pandemic likely won't go out until September, a Department of Revenue spokesperson told Axios. A smaller number of refunds for Paycheck Protection Program loan recipients whose returns can be automatically adjusted should be issued later this month.Context: State lawmakers voted this summer to waive state income taxes on PPP loans and up to $10,200 in extra federal unemployment benefits for those who made less than $150,000 for the year. But unlike the federal government and many other states, lawmakers here waited until after the filing deadline to pass a tax conformity bill. Behind the delay: The Department of Revenue had to update 2020 tax forms and develop a system for processing and adjusting already-filed returns once the change was signed into law. Of note: Some taxpayers might need to amend their returns to receive the benefits. Revenue will reach out to those filers this month to let them know.