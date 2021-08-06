Millions in state tax refunds headed for Unclaimed Property if taxpayers don’t claim them
Louisiana taxpayers have until Sept. 15, 2021, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 12,818 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. The amount of unclaimed refunds is $10.2 million, issued by paper check from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.bogalusadailynews.com
