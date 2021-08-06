Ferguson: Build a raised bed in time to plant fall vegetables

All plants require a few basic things in order to survive, and especially to thrive. These needs include water and adequate nutrition, space to grow, and sunlight. If we are following our planting best practices, we space plants so that they have enough room for their roots to grow and absorb the nutrients that are in the soil, as well as far enough apart to account for their mature growth size without touching any other plants around them. Depending on the plant and how much of any specific nutrient it requires, it is also best practice to take a soil test followed by soil amendment via fertilizer and amendments. Our planting depth is also important, and many of the trees and shrubs that I am called out to visit are those that were planted too deep initially, and have experienced declining health over the course of their life span, until they are noticeably stressed or diseased.