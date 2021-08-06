DEF LEPPARD Announces 'High 'N' Dry' 40th-Anniversary Worldwide Broadcast Premiere Event
DEF LEPPARD has announced a worldwide broadcast premiere event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's "High 'N' Dry" album. Watch singer Joe Elliott, drummer Rick Allen and bassist Rick Savage reveal behind-the-scenes stories from their legendary 1981 release, while guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell discuss the album's impact on their own musical trajectory and the world of rock and roll.www.blabbermouth.net
