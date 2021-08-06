DEF LEPPARD Announces 'High 'N' Dry' 40th-Anniversary Worldwide Broadcast Premiere Event

An Olympic White 1971 Fender Stratocaster owned and played by Jimmy Page during the early 1990s has just hit the auction block at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The LED ZEPPELIN guitarist first came in contact with this guitar in 1991, when Page moved to Lake Tahoe to record the COVERDALE/PAGE album with David Coverdale. Coverdale lived there and thought it would be best to be together to record the album. At this time of Page's life, he did not perform at many concerts and liked to jam out at small venues and bars.