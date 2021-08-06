Church Notes for Aug. 7-8, 2021

Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, located at 803 Ave. G in Bogalusa, will have a chili bun, hot dog and Frito pie sale on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Every week is full of activity at New Bethel Church, located at 737 Ave. F in Bogalusa. Monday at 6:30 p.m. is a Small Group Class on Prayer by Sister Mary. Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. is Wild Ones Youth Night. Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. is a Leadership and Prayer Meeting, and at 6:30 p.m. is Worship and Teaching. Thursday at 6:30 p.m. is Celebrate Recovery. Friday at 6 p.m. is Chosen Movie Night. Saturday at 6 p.m. is Karaoke Night, and Sunday at 11 a.m. is the Sunday Morning Service.