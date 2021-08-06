Cancel
Religion

Breland: Ouija board, bane or blessing?

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 5 days ago

Remember the Ouija board? We still have one, but it is old and its original playful purpose is almost forgotten. When my children were growing up, the Ouija board was supposedly a fun toy-like object advertised on TV. With their vivid imaginations, at first it was fun for them, but they soon lost interest. I was glad because over time it had become a little scary!

