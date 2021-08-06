Community Calendar for Aug. 7-8, 2021

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Library is seeking people interested in applying for part-time work for up to 27 hours per week at the Thomas Branch Library. Schedules will vary. Requirements are a high-school diploma, some retail and clerical work experience and to love to work with the public. If you are interested, please contact the library at 985-839-7806 or leave a resume in person at branch nearest you. A cover letter and resume may be submitted online to washparish19@gmail.com.