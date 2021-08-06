Cancel
NTCC set to start school year Aug. 18

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 4 days ago

Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC) will kick off its fall semester on Wednesday, Aug. 18. NTCC is a comprehensive college with a rich history of providing workforce training and academic pathways to regional universities for the greater Northshore region. A wide variety of Academic, Technical, and Health Science programs are offered that provide world-class training and the skills necessary to be competitive in today’s dynamic workforce. There are at least 22 different Certificate, Technical Diploma, and Associate Degree programs available.

