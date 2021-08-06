PS5 review
The PS5 is a powerful and well-designed console that offers a compelling next-gen gaming experience. Its library of exclusive games continue to be a showcase for the PS5’s marvelous DualSense controller, spatial audio tech and super-fast SSD, and it’s the reason why so many gamers will covet Sony’s new PlayStation console. It might be too big for some setups, though, and a couple of issues hold it back from being a five-star product. However, it's a welcome upgrade over the PS4 and an exciting portal to next-gen gameplay.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0