PS5 review

A new week (and month) is upon us, and that means it's time to keep a watchful eye on PS5 restocks. Though the console has been out for nearly nine months, it's still extremely challenging to secure the PS5 or PS5 Digital. We have been seeing multiple restocks, on average, each week across numerous major retailers. That said, PS5 restocks tend to drop at random times with little notice, and consoles are usually sold out in minutes--before many prospective buyers even find out that a restock happened. No major retailers have announced restocks for this week, but it's rare to go a whole week without stock at at least one major retailer.