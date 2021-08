Bulls and bears are tugging at the $40K threshold with mixed success. Bitcoin has crossed this critical technical and psychological level three times but has failed to consolidate above it. The current price momentum is occurring with some increased trading volumes. Probably, the summer holidays and the opening of the borders after the extended lockdowns are contributing here. The current price rebound has started with low trading volumes, which could well indicate market manipulation, which coincided nicely with the Elon Musk statement and the short squeeze.