Detroit Tigers first baseman/designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Keegan Akin and the Baltimore Orioles. Cabrera is playing DH and batting third after a couple days of rest. Eric Haase is at catcher over Grayson Greiner and hitting fifth. Jeimer Candelario is in the cleanup spot. Robbie Grossman, who hit third last game, is in the leadoff spot. Akil Baddoo, who was the leadoff man last game, is hitting eighth.