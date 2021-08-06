Cancel
ASTON-REESE AVOIDS ARBITRATION; HEXTALL TALKS GOALTENDING

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 5 days ago

The Penguins yesterday signed Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract with a $1.725 million salary cap hit. The deal enables the Penguins to avoid salary arbitration and could lead to a longer-term contract for the forward, who scored six goals with nine assists working mostly o the third line last season.

