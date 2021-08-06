Terry Wynn, 74, Rochester, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester, Indiana. He was born on May 26, 1947, in Rochester, the son of Eli and Barbara (Newell) Wynn. Terry served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained while serving with the Second Squadron 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam. On April 4, 1971, in Rochester, Indiana, he married Mary L. Bailey and she survives.