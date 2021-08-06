Ravens Countdown To Kickoff Watch Party to Take Place September 13

***Before we jump in today just wanted to take a second and wish Mrs. CardinalStrong a Happy Anniversary. There is quite literally a 0% chance she will read this but if it ever gets brought up in a court of law I’ve got proof I didn’t forget. For those of you that have been reading this nonsense I’ve been cranking out the last decade you already know, the woman is a saint. If I could pick one position to reflect our love for each other, it would be a kicker [insert your own joke here].***