Ravens Countdown To Kickoff Watch Party to Take Place September 13
Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore Ravens will host their 2021 Countdown to Kickoff Party, presented by Miller Lite, on Monday, Sept. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium. The event, which celebrates the start of the regular season, will feature a live performance by platinum-selling band All Time Low, and fans will also be able to watch the Ravens take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football (kickoff is at 8:20 p.m.) on the RavensVision boards.whatsupmag.com
