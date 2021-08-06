Cancel
Music Adds: August 6, 2021

By Crystal Bunch
Cover picture for the article**** Highlights**** A Symbol of the musician’s personal growth. Raw lyrics and beautiful melodies: Burr Oak: Late Bloomer Same beats, new remixes: Little Dragon: New Me, Same Us A 90s influence as they journey through various genres: The Jacklights: Drift [EP] ****Notable Singles**** Jungle/Truth/Neo Soul Taylor Janzen/Push It Down/Indie Pop Parnell March/Therapy/Electronic Ian Sweet/Yellow/Pop Rock Wildfire/Ride the Train/Bluegrass We Were Promised Jetpacks/Fat Chance/Alt Rock DJ Seinfeld/U Already Know/Electronic Ane Brun/Crumbs-The Small Crowd Remix/Electronic Izo Fitzroy/Little Birdie/Soul-R&B The Allergies/Promised Land /Soul-R&B SHINJI/Avalanche!/Electronic Cliff Beach/I Got Soul/Electronic The Ugly Kings/The Devil Comes With A Smile/Rock ****Band/Album/Label/Genre**** Reza Safinia/Yang/Music & Texture/Chill-Neo Classical Lauren Flax/Out Of Reality/2MR/Electronic GLOR1A/Metal The Spectacular Empire/ (Invisible Records)/Pop - Rock Dot Allison/Heart Shaped Scars/SA Recordings/Indie Weedie Braimah/The Hands of Time/Stretch Music/World Little Dragon/New Me, Same Us /Ninja Tune/Electronic The Poets of Rhythm/Discern / Define/Daptone/Soul-Jazz Sycco/Sycco's First EP/Future Classic/Pop Lakou Mizik & Joseph Ray/Leave the Bones/Anjunadeep /World Yola/Stand for Myself/Easy Eye Sound- Concord/Blues Rock Liars/The Apple Drop/Mute/Alt ROck Theory of Why/Pomegranate/Self Released/Alt- Rock Tombstones In Their Eyes/Looking for a Light/Kitten Robot/Rock Burr Oak/Late Bloomer/ Self Released/Indie Folk Supernowhere/Gestalt/Topshelf/Indie The Jacklights/Drift [EP]/Red on Red/Garage Rock Son Volt/Electro Melodier/Transmit Sound/Thirty Tigers/Folk Trevor Tchir/Sun & Moon/Self/Folk Maple Glider/To Enjoy is the Only Thing/Partisan /Indie CFR/Suede Moon/Self/Rock The Cold Stares/Heavy Shoes/Mascot Records/Rock/Blues Kate Taylor/Why Wait!/Red House Records/Folk-Americana Jackson Grimm/Sober Again/Vault Records 018/Folk Rob Lutes/Come Around/Lucky Bear Records/Folk The Effens/Eventually EP/Hidden Pony Records/alt Rock Tantric/The Sum Of All Things/Cleopatra/Rock Jayla Kai/Epitome EP/Everybody's Music /Indie Pom Pom Squad/Death of A Cheerleader/City Slang/Alt Rock ANTHONIE TONNON/Leave Love Out of This/Misra Records/Indie Marcey Yates & XOBOI/Culxr House:Freedom Summer/Saddle Creek/Hip Hop The Halluci Nation/One More Saturday Night/Radicalized Records/Hip Hop - Electronic Lump/Animal/Partisan-Chrylsasis/Indie Rock Death Valley Girls/Street Venom/Suicide Squeeze/Alt ROck Prince/Welcome to America/NPG-Legacy/Pop.

