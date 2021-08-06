Cancel
Albany, NY

County News

 5 days ago

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of yesterday, 67.1% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62.3% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77.9%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

