(AP) — Senate Democrats have unveiled a budget resolution that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs. That sets up a battle this fall over President Joe Biden’s domestic policy ambitions. Democrats will have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition. The resolution calls for creating free pre-Kindergarten for three- and four-year-olds and two years of free community college, extending tax breaks for children and some low-income workers, and establishing paid family and sick leave. Medicare coverage would be expanded to cover dental, hearing and vision benefits, and the program’s eligibility age would be lowered from its current 65.