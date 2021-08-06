Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Top Electric Car Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Know

By Amos C
Kokomo Perspective
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Trending EV Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. If you have been keeping up with stock market news this year, you would know about electric car stocks. More commonly, most would refer to these cars as electric vehicles (EVs). Now, the current momentum in this industry is mostly thanks to the overarching environmental issues in our world today. With concerns over global warming and climate change, electric cars would become increasingly relevant. Just this week, news broke of President Biden aiming to announce a new national target for national EV sales. This mainly involves electric cars accounting for half of all new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. As a result, investors could see an opportunity amongst the top electric car stocks in the stock market today.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Stocks#Gm#Tsla#Chinese#Xpeng Lrb#Li#Evs#F Rrb Nio Inc#General Motors Company#Gm#The Ford Motor Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Tesla (TSLA) to 'Buy' on Accelerating Earnings, US Carmakers to Continue Recording 'Supernormal' Profits in 2022; Prefers Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) to General Motors (GM)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to "Buy" from "Hold," citing accelerating earnings and ROIC leverage, as well as the benchmark for capital employed. On...
Industrygmauthority.com

Automakers Struggle To Meet Fleet Demand Amid Chip Shortage

Some automakers are struggling to meet fleet demand as the COVID-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage hamper production output. According to a new report from Automotive News, the desperation of fleet customers is currently “just as palpable,” as retail customers, who are buying up new vehicles in droves and paying top dollar to lock them down.
Economyinvesting.com

General Motors vs. Volkswagen: Which Auto Manufacturer is a Better Buy?

Even though the global semiconductor chip shortage is negatively affecting automobile manufacturers’ production, many companies in the space are nonetheless striving to develop efficient and advanced products to tap rising demand. Renowned auto manufacturers Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p) (VWAGY) and General Motors (GM) are examples. They are both well-positioned to benefit from the industry’s long-term growth prospects. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) are two well-established players in the auto manufacturers industry. VWAGY is a Germany-based automobile company that offers passenger cars, commercial vehicles, power engineering, and financial services. GM in Detroit, Mich., designs, manufactures, and sells cars, trucks, crossover vehicles, and related automobile parts worldwide. It also offers vehicle protection, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services.
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Top Stocks to Buy Under $10 in August

Surging COVID-19 cases and rising inflation are causing market volatility, making highly priced stocks susceptible to a correction in the near term. But, as a corollary to this, we think fundamentally sound and low-priced stocks Centerra Gold (CGAU), Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP), Global Cord Blood (CO), and Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) could be safer bets now. Let’s discuss.Impressive corporate earnings and a strengthening job market have lately driven a surge in the major benchmark indexes to new highs. However, the overall market remains highly volatile on concerns over rising inflation and the resurgence of COVID-19 cases worldwide. Many analysts expect a broader market correction in the near term.
Economyinvesting.com

Nomura Stick to Their Buy Rating for General Motors

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Buy rating on General Motors on Monday, setting a price target of $70, which is approximately 29.75% above the present share price of $53.95. Das expects General Motors to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

5 EV Stocks To Watch In August 2021

5 Trending EV Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market This Week. Amidst the global concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, climate change remains a prominent issue in our world today. As such, parts of the stock market that help combat this such as electric vehicle (EV) stocks continue to gain. Just this week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) provided a rather grim update on the climate crisis. According to the IPCC’s latest findings, immediate, rapid, and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are now necessary. Doing so would reportedly serve to stave off irreversible impacts from climate change across the globe. Simply put, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres believes that this is a “code red for humanity”.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Volkswagen Joins Tesla In Its Request For India To Lower Its Import Tax On EVs

Volkswagen AG is joining Tesla in its appeal for India to lower import duties on EVs, Reuters reports. The goal is to drive demand for clean vehicles and Volkswagen India’s managing director of Skoda Auto, Gurpratap Boparai, shared some thoughts on this. He explained that cutting duties on EVs even to 25% from the current levels, which are as high as 100%, wouldn’t pose a “big threat” to domestic automakers. Further, it would help drive investment.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive Enough for You to Switch?

The new Clean Energy for America Act is a new bill aimed at getting people into electric vehicles. The electric vehicle tax incentives have a lot of stipulations, though. Many popular electric vehicles will not qualify for the entire $12,500, but some will. This electric vehicle bill is different from the $7,500 federal tax credit in a few ways and doesn’t just apply to EVs. Which brands are excluded, and which ones will not qualify?
Gas Pricefinance-commerce.com

Electric car prices still too high for most people

SAN DIEGO — Robert Teglia bought a Tesla Model 3 sedan even though he knew it cost more than many luxury cars. He didn’t particularly care that it might be better than the others for the environment. Teglia, a commercial real estate appraiser in San Diego, tallied the costs of...
CarsTelegraph

Keeping a diesel is greener than buying a new electric car

Should we condemn Alok Sharma, the President of COP26, for being a dreadful old hypocrite because he preaches climate Armageddon while, by his own admission on Newsnight, still driving an diesel car? I have been critical of his insistence on holding COP26 as a live event rather than via Zoom, and I have attacked him for his fondness for clocking up air miles – something he shares with a remarkable number of climate activists. But I do feel the need to defend him over his failure so far to replace his diesel car with an electric model. The idea that we could cut carbon emissions by all rushing out and buying an electric car is bunk.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Report: Nissan is considering a compact electric pickup

Nissan is considering a compact electric pickup truck, according to a recent Automotive News report. While such a vehicle seems far from reality, it would give Nissan something different for the emerging electric-truck market. The automaker is merely studying the idea of a compact pickup, according to the report, which...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Ford Stock Trading Just Above Critical Do-Or-Die Level

If shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) break the $13.40 level, watch out. It could be the start of a rapid and large move lower. $13.40 has been support for Ford. At this level, there has been more demand for the stock than there has been supply. The buyers have bought all the shares the sellers have sold.
StocksZacks.com

3 Internet Services Stocks Worth Buying Today

While the pandemic has not had the same effect on all players in the extremely diverse Internet – Services industry, those players that were adversely impacted are also climbing out of the blues. However, since this is a capital-intensive industry with high fixed cost of operation and the fairly constant...
CarsGreen Car Reports

Chevy Silverado electric pickup will offer four-wheel steering, like GMC Hummer EV

General Motors on Wednesday confirmed that its upcoming Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup will offer four-wheel steering, as well as gigantic 24-inch wheels, in its production form. Chevrolet released a video that shows the truck turning with both the front and rear wheels turning in the same direction to reduce the...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Buy Now? 5 For Your List

5 Hot Conser Discretionary Stocks For Your Late 2021 Watchlist. With the increased focus on pandemic conditions, investors appear to be rotating out of reopening stocks. After considering this, could the consumer discretionary section of the stock market still be worth investing in now? Well, for one thing, not all consumer discretionary stocks are made equal in the market today. This would be the case as some parts of the industry would see increased demand should pandemic conditions continue to worsen. With all that in mind, the focus of our article today will be stay-at-home consumer discretionary stocks.
Retailfordauthority.com

U.S. Ford Motor Company Sales Down 32 Percent In July 2021

Ford Motor Company sales fell by 32 percent to 120,053 units during July 2021 in the United States. Sales decreased at both FoMoCo divisions – the namesake Ford brand and at Lincoln. “In addition to the sales we delivered in July, our retail order bank increased over 70,000 units, excluding...
Carsmediapost.com

The Future Is Electric, Like It Or Not

Whenever I write a story or column about electric vehicles, there’s always handful of vocal naysayers. As consumers, we have choices, and if some folks want to be the last to own an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, that’s certainly their prerogative. However, their choices are going to become progressively...

Comments / 0

Community Policy