Japan Clinches The Team Title - USA In Second

There was plenty of buzz surrounding the thousands of recyclable Airweave cardboard beds populating the bunks in Tokyo’s Olympic Village, but not all the athletes competing in the Summer Games had to sleep in them. The very first USA Olympic surf team—comprising swell-seeking stars Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, John John Florence and Kolohe Andino—actually stayed in a customized compound in Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, just a quarter mile from their venue of Shidashita Beach (about 60 miles from Tokyo). “We are the envy of the Olympic sports world, having our own fully outfitted space,” says CEO of USA Surfing Greg Cruse.
