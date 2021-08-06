Japan Clinches The Team Title - USA In Second

TOKYO, Japan –– It was a battle of the top two defenses in the world as the sport of softball returned to its first Olympic Gold Medal game since 2008. In its fifth consecutive Gold Medal contest, the U.S. Olympic Softball Team suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Team Japan to earn the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medal. In a game that featured multiple “flash of the leather” defensive moments, the U.S. defense worked its way out of five innings with Japanese runners in scoring position, while the Japan defense remained solid to keep the Eagles off the board.