Japan Clinches The Team Title - USA In Second

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the final day of wrestling at the Olympics, Japan and the United States have locked up first and second place in the team standings. Take a look below to see the current top 10 and the remaining potential points for the top countries.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi Win Their Fifth Gold as Team USA Beats Japan, Finish Tokyo Olympics Undefeated

Team USA has won its seventh consecutive gold medal in women's basketball!. On Sunday at Saitama Super Arena, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi became the first Olympic basketball players, man or woman, to win five gold medals in the sport. The 12-player U.S. squad defeated Japan 90-75 and finished first in the tournament while Japan made its first appearance in an Olympic final and won silver.
Team USA women's basketball vs. Japan score, Tokyo Olympics: U.S. cruises to seventh gold medal in a row

The United States women's basketball team are once again Olympic champions. On Saturday night, they used another dominant performance to beat Japan, 90-75, in the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics. This is the seventh straight gold medal for Team USA, which is tied for the longest streak in team sport history, and their Olympics winning streak is now up to 55 games.
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart fuel Team USA past Japan

A'ja Wilson collected 20 points and 10 rebounds to pace the United States to an 86-69 victory over Japan on Friday at the Tokyo Olympics in a game played in Saitama, Japan. Breanna Stewart had 15 points and 13 boards to pace the Americans to their 51st straight victory in Olympic competition dating back to the 1992 Summer Games in Barcelona.
US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
2020 Tokyo Olympics women's basketball odds, picks, predictions: Expert best bets for Team USA vs. Japan

Team USA women's basketball opened play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with an 81-72 win over Nigeria in a game that was closer than oddsmakers expected. William Hill Sportsbook listed Team USA as a 29.5-point favorite in that game, and the Americans will look to pick up another win and perhaps put together a cleaner performance early Friday morning. The Americans take on Japan in their second game of Group B action. Japan won its opener 74-70 against France.
Inside the USA Olympic Surf Team’s Customized Compound in Japan

There was plenty of buzz surrounding the thousands of recyclable Airweave cardboard beds populating the bunks in Tokyo’s Olympic Village, but not all the athletes competing in the Summer Games had to sleep in them. The very first USA Olympic surf team—comprising swell-seeking stars Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, John John Florence and Kolohe Andino—actually stayed in a customized compound in Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Ichinomiya, just a quarter mile from their venue of Shidashita Beach (about 60 miles from Tokyo). “We are the envy of the Olympic sports world, having our own fully outfitted space,” says CEO of USA Surfing Greg Cruse.
Team USA continues Olympic journey vs. Japan

That was closer than expected. Team USA got off to a slow start and got a scare late, but managed to hold on and beat Nigeria 81-72 to open up their Tokyo Olympic run. There was a lot going on in this game, which we’ll get into in a few.
Team USA women clinch the first ever 3x3 basketball Olympic gold with an 18-15 victory over the Russian Olympic Committee, as their superior free throwing proves the difference in a tight final

Team USA became the first women's 3x3 basketball Olympic gold medalists today after a close battle with their Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) rivals. The Americans sealed an 18-15 victory at Tokyo's Aomi Urban Sports Park ensuring they were the first-ever winners of the competition, which made its Olympic debut here.
A’ja Wilson nets 20 as Team USA defeats Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN (WIS) - By looking at the players on the court, it was obvious where the U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team (2-0) held a significant edge over Japan (1-1): height. What was not so obvious in the team’s preliminary-round matchup on Friday was that the home team didn’t have...
Olympic Softball: Team USA Get Silver Medal after 2-0 Loss to Japan

TOKYO, Japan –– It was a battle of the top two defenses in the world as the sport of softball returned to its first Olympic Gold Medal game since 2008. In its fifth consecutive Gold Medal contest, the U.S. Olympic Softball Team suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Team Japan to earn the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Silver Medal. In a game that featured multiple “flash of the leather” defensive moments, the U.S. defense worked its way out of five innings with Japanese runners in scoring position, while the Japan defense remained solid to keep the Eagles off the board.

