Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Local family carrying on cake store legacy

WAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, IL (WAND)- Keeping a legacy alive. A local cake store not only has new owners, but a new location coming soon to Decatur. After the former owner of the Cake Lady, Sue Clark, unexpectedly passed last year new owners wanted to step in to save the business. Jenny Michels and her family is taking over Cake Lady Supply Store, a baking supply shop. The new location will be 160 West Wood Street. Jenny said Clark's family was touched by their generosity.

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Business
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carrying On#Cake Lady Supply Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take Ghazni city on road to Afghan capital

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, as U.S. intelligence said the capital, Kabul, just 150 km to the northeast, could fall to the insurgents within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 1

Community Policy