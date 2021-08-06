Local family carrying on cake store legacy

DECATUR, IL (WAND)- Keeping a legacy alive. A local cake store not only has new owners, but a new location coming soon to Decatur. After the former owner of the Cake Lady, Sue Clark, unexpectedly passed last year new owners wanted to step in to save the business. Jenny Michels and her family is taking over Cake Lady Supply Store, a baking supply shop. The new location will be 160 West Wood Street. Jenny said Clark's family was touched by their generosity.