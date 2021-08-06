Andrew Cuomo Has Criminal Complaint Filed Against Him By Former Assistant
A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously went public with allegations of sexual harassment has now filed a criminal complaint against the New York governor. NBC News reports the woman, identified in a recent report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James as "Executive Assistant # 1," filed the complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office on Thursday (August 5), a spokesperson for the sheriff confirmed.kfiam640.iheart.com
