Andrew Cuomo Has Criminal Complaint Filed Against Him By Former Assistant

 5 days ago
A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously went public with allegations of sexual harassment has now filed a criminal complaint against the New York governor. NBC News reports the woman, identified in a recent report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James as "Executive Assistant # 1," filed the complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office on Thursday (August 5), a spokesperson for the sheriff confirmed.

CelebritiesDaily Beast

Alec Baldwin’s Andrew Cuomo Defense Is Further Proof That He’s a Real-Life Boss Baby

Why is Alec Baldwin so upset that Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post after an investigation found that the now-former New York governor had sexually harassed 11 women?. New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of a months-long investigation on Tuesday, which concluded that Cuomo had violated federal and state laws by repeatedly sexually harassing colleagues. In addition to unwanted physical contact and inappropriate comments, James said, the investigation found that “the governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate” against at least one former employee who had come forward to accuse him.
PoliticsIn Style

Who Is Kathy Hochul, Andrew Cuomo's Successor?

What to know about the lieutenant governor who will be the first female governor of New York. Now that New York governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned in a blaze of BS, the state will get a woman governor for the first time, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. If you've never heard of this groundbreaker before, that's no surprise — Cuomo rarely ever mentioned her. But inside political circles, according to The New York Times, she's known as a well-liked and competent politician. (Funny how it's always women who are described this way.)
Politicsmediaite.com

Don Lemon Suggests Gov. Cuomo ‘Should Be More Concerned’ About Family’s ‘Legacy’ Than Staying in Office

CNN’s Don Lemon floated the possibility that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be better off resigning in light of the sexual harassment allegations lain out against him. On Friday night, Lemon spoke with Errol Louis about Cuomo’s political prospects after the explosive report from New York Attorney General Letitia James. Lemon brought up a Quinnipiac poll that found that most New York state voters believe Cuomo should resign.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Andrew Cuomo just did the least Andrew Cuomo thing in the most Andrew Cuomo way

CNN — To any neutral observer, the writing was on the wall: Andrew Cuomo needed to resign. The governor of New York faced 11 allegations of sexual harassment by current and former state employees, verified by an investigation by the state’s attorney general. Many of his allies – and senior staff – had abandoned him. The state assembly was moving toward opening an impeachment inquiry.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘A tragic day’: Alec Baldwin blames ‘cancel culture’ for Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, ignoring his 13 accusers

Alec Baldwin has called New York governor’s Andrew Cuomo’s resignation “tragic”.It came soon after Cuomo resigned, citing a need for the state to move on from the sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed his administration in recent months.Responding to the news on Twitter, Baldwin wrote: “Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day. “Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” Baldwin tweeted to his one million followers.The Independent has reached out...
New York City, NYRutgers

Andrew Cuomo’s Bombshell Resignation Explained

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned today in an astonishing fall from grace a week after a report by state attorney general Letitia James concluded he had sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Saladin Ambar, a professor of political science and senior scholar at the Center on the American Governor at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, explains the scandal that became the downfall of the once widely popular Democratic governor.
Politicswnynewsnow.com

NY Assembly Judiciary Committee Meets In Gov. Cuomo Impeachment Probe

ALBANY – The Judiciary Committee of the New York State Assembly convened today to discuss the ongoing impeachment investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Assembly member Charles Lavine commended the work of Attorney General Letitia James in her 168-page report released last week, as well as her agreement to grant the committee relevant material to their investigation.
Politicscbslocal.com

Accusers React To Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

According to the state Attorney General's report, Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Now, months after the first accusations were made public, some of the women are reacting to Cuomo's resignation; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Politicsnewsandguts.com

Andrew Cuomo Accuser Speaks Out, “What He Did To Me Was A Crime”

For the first time, we are hearing from the executive assistant who filed a criminal complaint against Governor Andrew Cuomo. In an exclusive interview with CBS News (watch above) Brittany Commisso says, “What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.” The 33-year-old says she filed the complaint because “the governor needs to be held accountable.” The Albany County Sheriff’s office is currently investigating her complaint.
Politicswksu.org

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Is Resigning. But His Legal Challenges Are Just Beginning

Following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday after a report revealed he sexually harassed multiple women, his legal challenges are still ongoing. He could face criminal charges or civil lawsuits. Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Debra Katz, the attorney representing Charlotte Bennett who is the former executive...

