This generation has been incredibly successful out the gate for all of the big three in the console gaming space. However, prior to the release of the PlayStation 5, many people wondered how PlayStation would be able to top the amazing performance of the PlayStation 4. These concerns have been wiped away with all the data that we have been seeing in regards to PlayStation 5 and the software supporting the system. Today, in a new interview with the CEO and President of PlayStation Jim Ryan we learned some more interesting sales-related data about the console.