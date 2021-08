(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) We are almost there. As of 3 PM on Thursday, we are within 24 hours of the Major League Baseball trade deadline. When we get to 3 PM on Friday, each team is pretty much set without the ability to make trades. You can make roster transactions within your own organization but the ability to wheel and deal is gone. The Chicago White Sox are considered to be buyers in this year’s edition. They have a couple of things that needed to or still need to be addressed.