Bill Caldwell: The Joplin Stockyards was L.P. Buchanan's legacy

With the rapid urban and industrial growth after the Civil War, supplying food became big business. Starting with Chicago in 1865, major cities built stockyards to supply livestock to local, regional and national markets. By the 1880s, Missouri had three large stockyards in St. Louis, Kansas City and St. Joseph. Springfield had a stockyard, but its surrounding counties did not have a significant livestock population. Southwest Missouri and the Four-State Area was a largely untapped market.