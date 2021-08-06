Cancel
This Oregon Man Lives In An Airplane In The Woods -- And Made It Comfy

KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 5 days ago
People have converted some interesting structures into homes, such as shipping containers, water towers and warehouses. What's it like to live on an airplane?. Seattle Refined answered that question by spending the day with Bruce Campbell, a private pilot and engineering entrepreneur. Campbell spends his days showing people the home he made inside his fully intact Boeing 727-200 plane, which sits in the woods of Hillsboro, Oregon.

