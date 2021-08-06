Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee man sentenced to prison for shots fired at Fox Lake man who was later convicted of murder

By Chris Higgins
Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne Ware's vehicle. In 2016, a jury found Anthony McCaskill, 27, guilty of discharging a firearm at a vehicle and endangering safety with reckless use of a firearm. McCaskill was accused of opening fire on a vehicle in September 2015 following a confrontation at the Kwik Trip in Fox Lake after another man allegedly sexually harassed McCaskill's girlfriend there. The other man was Laverne Ware, and the incident led to a vehicle chase between Ware and McCaskill, during which McCaskill fired at Ware's vehicle.

