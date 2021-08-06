Grill makers benefit from slow-cooked IPOs

A person cooks on a Weber grill outside the New York Stock Exchange as Weber celebrates its IPO in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The IPO market might be cooling, but Weber (WEBR.N) and Traeger (COOK.N) suggest it’s not frozen. The grill makers’ shares opened more than 20% above their initial public offering price and have climbed since. Both make a tangible product and are growing. And unlike the highly volatile Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) read more , which listed last week, they’re relatively easy to value.

Weber went public on Thursday with shares opening 21% higher than the downsized IPO price of $14

. That gave it a market valuation of $5 billion. Traeger went public last week, and shares have since increased two-thirds from its IPO price, giving it a $3.4 billion valuation, above what Breakingviews estimated. Traeger’s enterprise value of more than 3 times estimated sales for this year, versus 2 times at its larger rival, could make sense if investors see it as a luxury product.

While the norm for this year has been new stock issues rising almost 40% on their first day

, not all are so lucky. Take Dole (DOLE.N), the fruit company whose shares are trading below its IPO price. But if companies with sensible business models can find a stable valuation then the metaphorical plate is still half full. (By Amanda Gomez)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Delta is a health check on solid U.S. jobs

Morrisons’ bidder issues mild pre-emptive strike

Meituan’s troubles won’t end after $1 bln fine

HelloFresh delivers another stomach upset

India waves tax white flag at opportune time

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.