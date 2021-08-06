Police Blotter

Good day! Our last virtual 'Coffee with a Cop', that incorporated an in person option, was a success last month. The bad news is that I (Officer Payne) will not be able to attend our next session on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 at 10am; due to a variety of unforeseen scheduling conflicts within the training academy. The good news is that Lt. Skenandore will lead the next 'Coffee with a Cop', and he is excited to interface with the entire group of citizens; in both formats. As usual, we are excited about this opportunity and ask that you spread the word to anyone who might be interested in this worthy community event. If you have any questions, please feel free to email me at hpayne@cityofmadison.com or leave a voicemail message at (608) 266-4883. I will monitor any/all questions or concerns, and pass them along to Lt. Skenandore; in order that he is prepared to provide an appropriate response to those matters.