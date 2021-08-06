Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California man arrested three times in three days

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EbXe_0bK6RjBP00

GLENDALE, Calif. — A California man was taken into custody Wednesday for stealing a truck after walking out of jail and finding the vehicle parked out front with the keys in the ignition. It was his third arrest in as many days, investigators said.

Glendale police said Kaelun Scharrer, 23, was released from jail at 6 a.m. and immediately saw a flatbed truck running and parked with the keys inside right out front of the jail release door, City News Service reported.

Scharrer had been released on the city’s “zero-dollar” bail policy, which sets bail for certain misdemeanor and felony offenses at $0.

His crime spree started on Monday, police said. Glendale officers located a stolen car around 9:45 p.m. and detained the driver, Scharrer, and a passenger, who was not identified. Officers also found a methamphetamine pipe in the vehicle. Scharrer was arrested and charged with vehicle theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released six hours later under the county’s “zero-dollar” bail policy.

On Tuesday, three hours after his release, police were called to Americana on Brand about Scharrer. He had just slapped a vehicle’s side view mirror, investigators said. The person who called police did not want to press charges but the Americana wanted Scharrer banned from the property. He was told to leave and that if he returned he would be arrested. About 45 minutes later, Scharrer came back. While he was there he stole money from a tip jar and ran, authorities said. Police arrived, located Scharrer and he was arrested and charged with trespassing.

On Wednesday, authorities said the truck driver was across the street delivering a garbage bin when he saw the vehicle drive off. The driver called police who were able to track the truck to a parking lot in the city of La Verne. Officers with the La Verne Police Department conducted a traffic stop and detained Scharrer, who was in the driver seat.

Scharrer was taken to Glendale Police where he was arrested and charged with vehicle theft. He was booked into the Glendale City Jail on $25,000 bail.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Verne, CA
State
California State
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Spree#Police#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#City News Service#Americana#Brand#Glendale Pd Jail#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction 'his way'

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday. Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it,...
Ohio StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Ohio woman arrested after dog left in car as punishment dies

SANDUSKY, Ohio — An Ohio woman was arrested after she told police that she locked her pitbull in her hot car as punishment and the animal died. Officers responded to the home of 58-year-old Mouheb Ashakih in Sandusky at around 7 p.m. Saturday after a neighbor reported seeing her put the dog, Chapo, inside a Toyota Camry, WSYX reported.
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Man arrested in case of missing Atlanta teen found safe in Texas

Police have made an arrest after a missing 14-year-old girl from Atlanta was found safe in Texas. Caitlin Winchester was last seen leaving North Atlanta High School last week. She was walking south on Northside Parkway towards Mount Paran Road. On Wednesday, Atlanta Public Schools confirmed that Winchester was found...
Laurens, SCPosted by
WSB Radio

Man charged with tattooing child inside South Carolina McDonald’s

LAURENS, S.C. — Police in Laurens, South Carolina, arrested a man Tuesday for tattooing a child inside a McDonald’s restaurant. In what Laurens Chief of Police Chrissie Latimore called an “absolutely disgusting display,” 28-year-old Brandon Presha is accused of tattooing a minor in what appeared to be the front dining area of the fast-food restaurant, WYFF reported.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WSB Radio

Durst says he lied to police about night wife disappeared

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst testified Wednesday that he has changed his mind many times about whether he actually saw his wife step onto a commuter train for Manhattan on the night she disappeared in 1982, and said he lied to police when he told them he later spoke to her on the phone.

Comments / 1

Community Policy