Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,666 new cases reported, 26 additional deaths

By Joe Clark
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Aug. 6, a total of 1,138,600 (+1,666) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,425 (+107) hospitalizations and 8,521 (+5) ICU admissions. A total of 5,825,284 people — or 49.8% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,135 from the previous day.

Ohio State
Ohio Government
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Ohio Health
Mike Dewine
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NBC News

CDC says pregnant people need Covid vaccine as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the Covid-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

School mask fights heating up in conservative states

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — With the highly contagious delta variant fueling a surge in coronavirus cases just as students return to classrooms, major school districts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and beyond are increasingly defying Republican leaders who banned school mask mandates in several states. The showdowns have drawn in...

