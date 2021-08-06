Cancel
NHL

Predicting the Captains of the Captain-Less NHL Teams

By Matt Larkin
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of NHL teams are without a captain at the moment. While some might elect to pass on one for 2021-22, Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin look at the top options for each team without one. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the...

www.si.com

Ryan Kennedy
#Nhl Teams#Captains
NHL
Hockey
Sports
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL Power Rankings: Best bargain contracts in free agency

In this week’s edition of the NHL Power Rankings we are going to take a look at the best value signings of the free agent signing period so far. What are we considering a value signing? Signings that have little term and a smaller salary cap hit. We are setting the limit at contracts that are only one or two years in length and have a salary cap hit of lower than $5 million per season. Signings that carry relatively little risk, but have the potential for a reward.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors; Rangers, Sabres, Flyers, Canadiens, Blackhawks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres working on a deal that would send Mika Zibanejad out and bring Jack Eichel into the Rangers organization? Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Carter Hart to a three-year extension. What was their thinking after Hart had such a lousy season in 2020-21? Will Jonathan Drouin be back for the Montreal Canadiens and is Stan Bowman going to be removed from any involvement with USA Hockey after allegedly covering up sexual assault allegations in 2009?
NHLBuffalo News

Sabres captain Jack Eichel's agents say they thought team doctors approved surgery

When free-agent frenzy concluded Wednesday, and the hockey world wondered why Jack Eichel wasn't traded by the Buffalo Sabres, general manager Manager Kevyn Adams wanted everyone to know who has leverage in negotiations. "I think what’s critically important to make sure is clear is that we’re in control of this...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Hockey great Tony Esposito dies

UNDATED (AP) —Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by...
Sportssportswar.com

Aye, Captain.

Unreal.. that dude from Norway doesn’t look like much but he can flat out -- HoosAC 08/03/2021 12:13AM. I sense a sponsorship opportunity with Nordic Track for that dude ** -- 105A 08/03/2021 12:42PM. From my vantage point he looked faster than everyone else. ** -- Slider 08/03/2021 10:47AM. Didn’t...
NHLESPN

Lightning's Cooper to coach Canada in Beijing if NHL plays

CALGARY, Alberta --  If NHL players are part of next years Beijing Olympics, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada has announced Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper as the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches -- Bostons Bruce Cassidy, Vegas Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders Barry Trotz were named assistants.
Hockeychatsports.com

FTB: Nick Abruzzese to captain his college team next season

Last season was a write-off for Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Nick Abruzzese as he had summer hip surgery take him out for the entire season, as well as the pandemic shutting down shutting down the hockey season for him at Harvard anyway. This year, both he and the team are back, with Abruzzese, now 22, set to co-captain the team with undrafted senior Casey Dornbach.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Wild, Rangers, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a few reports coming out of Minnesota contradict yesterday’s news that Kirill Kaprizov has a viable offer on the table from the KHL. What’s really going on there? The Boston Bruins are looking for a second-line center, but there’s actually some belief the team might get David Krejci back at some point. Apparently, the New York Rangers interest in Jack Eichel isn’t nearly as heavy as some would have you believe and the Toronto Maple Leafs hired, then fired a new goaltending coach for the Marlies after fan reaction to the hiring was swift and not positive.
NHLNHL

Ducks could rely on McTavish, rookies to help struggling offense

After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, the Anaheim Ducks. 2020-21 season: 17-30-9, last in Honda West Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs. Key arrivals. Mason...
NBAchatsports.com

Why Kevin Durant is the perfect captain for this imperfect USA men's basketball team

TOKYO — When Kevin Durant was a basketball-obsessed kid growing up outside Washington D.C., the gym inside the local Seat Pleasant Activity Center would close for a couple of hours in the afternoon. So Durant would often hide behind a curtain and take a nap so that when it reopened, he’d be the first one back on the court.
NHLSports Illustrated

Jon Cooper Named Coach of Canada's Men's Olympic Hockey Team

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper has been named Team Canada's bench boss for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion coach will be joined by assistant coaches Bruce Cassidy, Peter DeBoer and Barry Trotz. Cooper previously served as Canada's bench boss coach...
NHLSports Illustrated

Jaromir Jagr: ‘Only God will judge me’

A year ago, Jaromir Jagr’s storied hockey career balanced at the edge of an abyss. Or so it seemed. Jagr spent 2019-20 playing in the Czech Extraliga with the Kladno Knights, his hometown team, with whom he’s played since departing the NHL in 2018. The 2019-20 season was Kladno’s first in the top Czech division since 2013-14. But the team spent most of the year in the doldrums, facing the possibility of relegation. A season-ending loss to Litvinov sealed their fate.
NHLmilehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche Top 25 Under 25: #22 Daniil Zhuravlyov

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Mile High Hockey community. Eight writers have ranked players under the age of 25 as of July 1, 2021 in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production against future projection to rank each player. Now, we’ll count down each of the 25 players ranked.

