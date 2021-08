When you think of the Catskills, do you picture the bygone resorts depicted in the hit TV show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? There’s so much more to this region than the Borscht Belt resorts of yesteryear. Located less than 100 miles from New York City, this fresh-air, back-to-nature escape balances wilderness adventures and the comforts of civilization, making it a Lonely Planet Top 10 Region to Visit in the World.